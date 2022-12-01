Collider can exclusively present the new trailer for Blaze, the feature directorial debut of Australian artist Del Kathryn Barton. The movie is a dark coming-of-age story about a girl who sees her fantasies corrupted after she witnesses a violent crime.

The trailer introduces us Blaze (Julia Savage), a young girl who’s frequently lost inside her own imagination. For instance, Blaze has a paper mache dragon named Zephyr she takes everywhere, and when her mind is set free, she can really see it gaining life. While fantasy can be an incredible tool to deal with everyday life, Blaze’s mind begins to create creepy and distorted images after she witnesses a woman being brutally attacked and killed by a man in an alley. After that, Blaze’s shock shifts her imagination, forcing her to confront nightmarish images.

The movie shows how the fantasy setting is used to deal with trauma. For starters, Blaze feels guilty for not having screamed for help when she witnessed the attack. The movie, then, will follow Blaze as she tries to understand how the crime she saw will shape the rest of her life, and how she can still build a fulfilling future for herself.

Blaze’s trailer is also filled with creepy imagery. The girl’s imagination can lead her to a dark corner, and watching an animated doll climb out a corpse’s mouth might be too unnerving for some viewers. Still, these powerful metaphors are the perfect representation of trauma. Directress Barton also leaned over her experience as an artist to compose beautiful scenes, which is another reason to catch this one in theaters.

Who’s In Blaze?

Blaze also stars Simon Baker (The Mentalist) as the titular girl’s father, a caring man that only wants what’s best for his daughter. The cast also counts the talents of Josh Lawson and Yoel Stone. Barton directs from a script she wrote with Huna Amweero.

Blaze comes to theaters and on-demand on January 20, 2023. Check out the exclusive trailer and film’s synopsis below: