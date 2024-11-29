2024 marks the 50th anniversary of an all-time boundary-pushing comedy classic - Blazing Saddles. Directed by the legendary Mel Brooks, the Western satire following the adventures of the first black sheriff of Rock Ridge is hailed as an important piece of film history as it broke the rules and norms of Hollywood moviemaking at the time. It's also often seen as an iconic feature that couldn't be made today, made as a satire of racism in America. Now, just in time for its milestone birthday, the laughs are coming home with a new 4K Ultra HD release. The restored film and its round-up of special features are available now on Amazon and other retailers.

Blazing Saddles stars Cleavon Little as Bart, a Black railroad worker who breaks ground upon becoming the sheriff of Rock Ridge only to see the town he loves threatened by the prospect of a new railway. Though the townsfolk don't trust him at first, he wins them over by presenting his plan and working with them to save their home from a gang intending to wipe them off the map. Bart and his gunslinger pal Jim the Waco Kid, played memorably by Gene Wilder, become their best hope as they face off against a group consisting of KKK members, bikers, Nazi soldiers, and even Methodists. Their adventure is filled with some Brooks staples, like fourth wall-destroying moments and anachronisms that make this Western feel a little more colorful.

When it was released in 1974, Brooks's satire garnered mixed reviews, though it also landed three Academy Award nominations. The recognition highlights a strong team brought together around the comedy icon, with Andrew Bergman credited for the original story treatment and Richard Pryor, Norman Steinberg, and Alan Uger joining him and Brooks to pen the screenplay. The cast, meanwhile, is a mix of big names and Brooks regulars. Slim Pickens and Harvey Korman played the main villains opposing Little and Wilder, with others on board including Brooks himself, Alex Karras, David Huddleston, Dom DeLuise, Madeline Kahn, Burton Gilliam, Liam Dunn, John Hillerman, and more.

'Blazing Saddles' Is One of Several Warner Bros. Films Celebrating a Milestone

Despite evolving tastes and standards for media, Blazing Saddles has still found a place among modern audiences, boasting 89% and 91% scores from critics and audiences on Rotten Tomatoes. Even among Brooks's catalog, it's often considered one of his bests, filled with fart jokes, clever dialogue, and a nod to the many classic Westerns that came before. The 4K release brings the vibrant satire home with a fresh coat of paint and a collection of bonus features pulled from previous releases to tell the full story of its creation in one complete package. It adds to what's been a big year for Warner Bros. Discovery Home Entertainment in terms of milestone restorations. The Terminator is celebrating its 40th birthday with a 4K release of its own this year, while older classics North By Northwest and The Wizard of Oz have turned 65 and 85 respectively, and have also gotten upgrades.

Blazing Saddles is now available to order on 4K for a discounted $25.99 USD for a limited time or in a 4K Steelbook for $29.99 USD. Check out the link below to pick up a copy from Amazon.

