The 1974 western satire, Blazing Saddles, is still to this day, one of Mel Brooks' most iconic and successful films. Blazing Saddles' witty parody and caustic material is still hotly debated in cinema circles, as many believe the film could never get made or remade today. Well, that’s only partially true because Blazing Saddles was remade in 2022 with the animated feature Paws of Fury: The Legend of Hank. Brooks even officially endorsed and worked on the movie as an executive producer and voice actor. The animated update lifts so heavily from Blazing Saddles that the 1974 film's original writers: Brooks, Norman Steinberg, Andrew Bergman, Richard Pryor, and Alan Uger receive writing credits for the remake. While Blazing Saddles was an edgy, adult, groundbreaking comedy for its time, Paws of Fury is aimed squarely at kids. Unfortunately, despite an all-star cast and Brooks' involvement, the film amounts to little more than a half-baked attempt at a remake.

‘Paws of Fury’ Uses Cats and Dogs To Illustrate Prejudice

The premise of Blazing Saddles follows a corrupt politician, Hedley Lamarr (Harvey Korman), who appoints a black railroad worker, Bart (Cleavon Little), to become the sheriff of a small frontier town in a plot to force out the residents so Lamarr can build his railroad through the town and steal the land for himself. Instead, the newly anointed Sheriff Bart, along with help from an alcoholic gunslinger, The Waco Kid (Gene Wilder), becomes an adversary to Lamarr and his fiendish plans. Although the town's white residents are initially hostile toward Bart, he eventually gains their acceptance and trust by helping them defeat Lamarr's plans to overrun their town.

Paws of Fury swaps out the themes of racism and prejudice for cats and dogs, using anthropomorphic animals instead of humans. The Bart role is reimagined with the buffoonish beagle dog, Hank (Michael Cera), who finds himself in feudal Japan, which is inhabited only by cats who view dogs as their mortal enemies. The land's evil lord, Ika Chu (Ricky Gervais), wants to expand his royal place by wiping out the neighboring village, Kakamucho. The villagers demand that Lord Ika Chu appoint a new samurai to protect their town. Ika Chu makes Hank the village's new samurai, hoping it will cause further trouble for the town he's secretly plotting to destroy. Later, Hank seeks out the tutelage of an old samurai cat, Jimbo (Samuel L. Jackson), who reluctantly takes on Hank as his pupil. The film follows a similar plot as Blazing Saddles, except it is nowhere near as funny or entertaining.

'Paws of Fury' Has Neither Bark Nor Bite

While it's understandable why Paws of Fury would have to downplay the more adult themes and ideas from Blazing Saddles, the plot doesn't translate very well to the animated kids' movie format. None of the characters have any emotional resonance or charm, especially Cera's flatly performed Hank, whose journey of wanting to become a samurai never truly feels compelling. Jimbo is also unlikable since he treats Hank with cruelty and scorn, just as many of the other cat townspeople do.

Gervais might be one of the funniest and most talented comedians on the planet, but Paws of Fury simply gives him nothing to work with. His biggest gag is cribbing the famous line, "I am your father," from Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back. Though someone comedically evoking Darth Vader's big reveal from Star Wars is a gag that's frankly been done to death. Arguably the last time that joke was somewhat amusing was when Doctor Evil (Mike Myers) used it in Austin Powers: The Spy Who Shagged Me, and that movie came out over twenty-five years ago. Paws of Fury features little in the way of genuine laughs, clever satire, or impressive animation.

‘Paws of Fury’ Flopped With Both Critics and Audiences

Paws of Fury arrived in theaters in July of 2022 with very little fanfare, flopping with both critics and audiences, grossing only about $42 million at the worldwide box office. Few people even realized it was a remake of Brooks' 50-year-old comedy classic. The best the movie could do was poorly recycle most of Blazing Saddles or parody lines from better movies. However, Paws of Fury was simply no fun to watch, and it failed to live up to the classic western comedy.

Paws of Fury: The Legend of Hank is streaming now on Hulu in the U.S.

