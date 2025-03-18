Something is coming to Bleach fans. For the past few days, franchise creator Tite Kubo has been posting a cryptic countdown on his official Twitter/X account. Fans know that it's Bleach-related not only because it's Kubo posting, but also because it's always the same image: Ichigo's substitute Soul Reaper badge. While no further information has been revealed at this point, there is a specific date that the mangaka is counting towards: March 21, this Friday.

Of course, the announcement could be anything. But fans haven't failed to notice its timing: the anime's sequel series Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War is about to drop its final batch of episodes — but we still don't know a release date. The upcoming video game Bleach: Rebirth of Souls is also slated to premiere on the same day of the announcement, so it could be just a countdown for that. It’s also been a while since we last heard of the new live-action movie in development. However it could be something more.

For a while now, fans have been on the lookout for possible signs that the original Bleach anime will be rebooted. The reception of Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War has been overwhelming, and a lot of the praise goes toward the animation style of the sequel series. Because of how great it looks, fans hope that the immensely popular anime could get a reboot that would not only feature the franchise's new style but also improve its pacing and cut filler episodes. Additionally, a reboot would reintroduce Bleach to a slate of new fans, which could improve the franchise's popularity once again.

Something Is Brewing For The 'Bleach' Franchise

Image via Viz Media

In early February, Bleach producer Yoshihiro Tominaga talked about the franchise's legacy and revealed the plans of animation studio Pierrot, responsible for Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War and other titles like Boruto. The producer stated that they are giving "no more excuses about time or money," and that they have been focused on producing anime series that rival heavyweights like My Hero Academia and Demon Slayer. That's why a Bleach reboot would be one ideal candidate.

Bleach is one of the best-selling manga of all time, with around 130 million copies in circulation worldwide back in 2022. The anime was also extremely popular and ran for sixteen seasons. Whatever news is announced this Friday, fans will certainly keep their eyes peeled to find out what they should be excited about. Will Tite Kubo let them down? We will find out soon.

You can stream Bleach on Hulu.