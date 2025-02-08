There are plenty of anime out there, but three are known as some of the most popular of their time and remain in the spotlight. The Big Three consists of One Piece, Naruto, and Bleach, a trio of uber-popular battle shonen. However, Bleach has returned after a long slumber, finishing the final arc after years. One of the best aspects of Bleach is its Bankai, a part of the power system which upgrades the user's sword.

Bankai has many shapes and sizes, ranging from useless abilities to overpowered attacks. However, one of the most underrated aspects of Bankai is its beauty. This list will rank Bleach's ten most beautiful Bankai based on their design, powers, visual appeal, and general beauty. This list will include anime and manga spoilers of specific character's Bankai. Beauty may be in the eye of the beholder, but everyone can agree these ten are stunning!

10 Soo Zabimaru, Zaga Teppo

Wielder: Renji Abarai

Image via Pierrot

Renji Abarai is sort of the laughingstock of Bleach because he always acts tough but can never finish the job or defeat mighty opponents. His original Bankai was also somewhat lacklustre, never accomplishing much besides looking cool. However, his new Bankai, Soo Zabimaru, Zaga Teppo, is incredibly effective, with destructive attacks, a wide range, and a massive power boost to keep him in the fight.

However, Soo Zabimaru, Zaga Teppo is not only cool but also beautiful. While this entry states Renji's new Bankai, it includes both of them since they share similarities. Bleach is an essential anime, and Renji played a big part in its popularity, specifically with his grand Bankai, who had an impressive design and flashy powers. While this ability is more extraordinary than beautiful, some would argue it can be gorgeous.

9 Kannonbiraki Benihime Aratame

Wielder: Kisuke Urahara

Image via KLab Global

If fans don't want any spoilers about Kisuke and his Bankai, then they should move to the next entry. Kisuke Urahara has been a significant and delightful character in Bleach, as well as a mighty Soul Reaper. However, no one knew his Bankai until they revealed it in the manga. While it is yet to appear in the anime, it can restructure anything it wants, giving anime fans something to look forward to in the next season.

While Kannonbiraki Benihime Aratame is absolutely terrifying, it is also reasonably beautiful, considering it looks like an attractive woman. Its doll-like and mannequin characteristics are pretty unsettling, and its ability is just as creepy; there is a sense of beauty to it. Kisuke is one of the strongest characters in Bleach, thanks to this gorgeous ability, displaying a giant beautiful woman with a red dress.

8 Tensa Zangetsu

Wielder: Ichigo Kurosaki

Image via Hulu

It would be a disservice not to include Ichigo in any Bleach-related list, considering he is the main character of the series. With the most time spent on him, Ichigo has gone through many different zanpakuto powers, frequently changing Bankai. For the sake of this list, it includes his most recent power-up, Tensa Zangetsu, which launches a bright energy slash, but its true power is unknown.

Bleach wouldn't be essential without Ichigo, the reliable protagonist who continues entertaining fans with flashy and over-the-top fights. While Tensa, Zangetsu may just be a cool-looking sword with an energy slash, that alone is a beautiful burst of light. It is a visually appealing technique with bright colors. Its sleek design also stands out, making it an underrated beauty in the series.

7 Koko Gonryo Rikyu

Wielder: Chojiro Sasakibe

Image via Pierrot

Many fans might not know who Chojiro Sasakibe is, and it's hard to blame them, considering the vice-captain of Squad One barely has any time to shine. He dies early in the final arc, but fans get to see his Bankai in a flashback, and a Quincy uses it as a stolen power. Koko Gonryo Rikyu can alter the weather, creating thunderstorms and directing powerful lightning bolt strikes at enemies.

The return of Bleach brought many things, including some of the best animation in anime, blessing fans with beautiful designs with modern technology. One of the most significant benefits of the better animation was Chojiro's Bankai, which glistened a gorgeous gold in the flashback and was a striking dark purple when Quincy used it.

6 Daiguren Hyourinmaru

Wielder: Toshiro Hitsugaya