Around the mid-2000s, three popular anime became so huge that it was only fitting to refer to them as the Big Three. These anime consisted of One Piece, Naruto, and Bleach. While Bleach was always the ugly duckling of the group, things have since changed, with the anime's revival signaling new heights for the series, resulting in much more respect. However, Bleach has always had some of the best fights in anime, with its central power system, zanpakuto's, getting a lot of limelight.

These superpowered swords hold so much potential for exciting abilities that reflect their users. Not only that, but they contain an ultimate form called Bankai, the most hyped word to hear during an anime fight. Bankai gives the user immense and epic power. However, all Bankai aren't treated equally, with some having lackluster power, weak abilities, ineffective use, or no notable feats, making these ten the weakest in Bleach.

10 Konjiki Ashiogi Jizo

Wielder: Mayuri Kurosutchi

Mayuri Kurosutchi is one of Bleach's most terrifying Soul Reapers, with his twisted experiments causing unimaginable horrors. However, that isn't even the scariest thing about him, with his eerily massive baby bankai spewing poison from its mouth. With this blade able to paralyze and poison enemies, it has the potential for enormous damage.

Mayuri has multiple bankai forms, with his second one achieving devastating results. His first form was never successful. Konjiki Ashiogi Jizo was the first bankai reveal, which was truly terrifying and intimidating. However, after Uryu destroyed it with ease, it no longer felt imposing. This bankai has strength and potential, but it never showed fans what it was truly made of.

9 Kamishini no Yari

Wielder: Gin Ichimaru

After the massive bombshell twist in one of the greatest arcs in anime, Gin immediately became a fan-favorite villain with his smug attitude and powerful strength. The mysterious man was an incredibly fascinating character who added a lot of depth to the story. His zanpakuto allows him to extend his short sword at great lengths and speed, with his bankai increasing those stats but garnering no new ability.

Kamishini no Yari is powerful beyond a doubt. With its supersonic speed and effective use, the blade produces devastating results. However, it finds itself on this list because of its glaring weakness. Since it can extend to massive lengths, countering it is relatively easy, as Ichigo shows. Unfortunately, this bankai is too basic to be one of the strongest, resulting in it being on the weaker side.

8 Suzumushi Tsuishiki: Enma Korogi

Wielder: Kaname Tousen

Along with Aizen and Gin, Tousen was the other Soul Society captain who betrayed the order. With many personal relations to different characters, fans felt sympathetic to him despite becoming a villain. His Shikai has multiple abilities; one knocks the opponent unconscious if they hear the sound it emits, and the other rains down hundreds of blades. His Bankai creates a space that envelops them, taking away all senses except touch.

Suzumushi Tsuishiki: Enma Korogi is a very strong bankai but has two glaring weaknesses. It still allows a sense of touch, leaving the opportunity to defeat it, which ultimately happened. It is also only effective against those weaker than him. When a strong threat figures out the novelty, the gimmick isn't hard to dispatch. Without said weakness, this Bankai could have been one of the most powerful in Bleach.

7 Jakuho Raikoben

Wielder: Soi Fon

As a trained ninja and martial artist, Soi Fon is an entirely different fighter than the rest of the Soul Reapers. With incredible resolve and an unbending sense of loyalty, she is the perfect leader of her division. Her Shikai is a small blade attached to a gauntlet that allows for an instant kill on any stab wound she punctures twice. Her bankai, on the other hand, is simply a giant golden missile.

Technically, Jakuho Raikoben is one of the most powerful bankai since it is a one-hit kill, but its effectiveness has proved to be lackluster. The massive destructive weapon is also the worst possible fit for Soi Fon, who specializes in quick, quiet, close combat, meaning she doesn't use it to its potential. Her Shikai is proven to be more effective and suits her best, making her bankai the worst option out of the two.

6 Daiguren Hyourinmaru

Wielder: Toshiro Hitsugaya

Toshiro Hitsugaya is one of the most popular characters in Bleach because of his cool and laid-back personality mixed with some awkward childlike tendencies. As the youngest captain, any feat accomplished is very impressive, with no other Soul Reaper able to do what he has at such a young age. Like his Shikai, his Bankai allows for better freezing attacks but can also regenerate and take the form of dragon wings.

The main reason Daiguren Hyourinmaru is on this list is that, for much of the series, the Bankai wasn't as strong because of his age. The captain also spammed this attack like it was nothing, with the power quickly losing its specialty, almost feeling like a normal powerup instead of what a Bankai should be. While this form is incomplete and therefore weaker, fans should get excited for the new season of Bleach in October 2024, where Hitsugaya is sure to show off the peak of his power.

5 Kinshara Butodan

Wielder: Rojuro Otoribashi

Introduced as one of the Visordes, Rojuro Otoribashi, more commonly known as Rose, was a former Soul Reaper captain, who they reinstated after Aizen's defeat. His Shikai is a golden whip with the power to send booming shockwaves into enemies. Rose's Bankai, Kinshara Butodan, allows him to use music to create physical illusions that can damage the enemy.

Playing into the character's music motif, Kinshara Butoden is a fitting and terrifying ability that could have been much better than it was. This power is only effective if the enemy can hear the music Rose is playing, so while most people do listen, if they simply take away that sense, Rose is entirely defenceless, with his Bankai unable to defend him at all.

4 Tekken Tachikaze

Wielder: Kensei Muguruma

Like Rose, Kensei Muguruma used to be a captain before his exile, but after they defeated Aizen, the Visored reclaimed his title of captain. His tough and cool exterior reflects perfectly on his Shikai and Bankai, with one being a shorter blade that can control the wind, and his Bankai, Tekken Tachikaze, enveloping his arms in steel with short knuckle blades, giving his punches the explosive power of the wind, perfect for epic anime battles.

Despite Tekken Tachikaze's incredible design, its power is one-dimensional and full of holes, making it more of a burden for Kensei. With it only being close-ranged, it puts the user in dangerous predicaments, forcing them to get hurt more than the damage they deal. It is an underwhelming power and hasn't ever beaten any major opponents, with Kensei and Rose both losing to Mask de Masculine.

3 Kokujo Tengen Myo'o

Wielder: Sajin Komamura

As one of the original captains at the beginning of Bleach, Sajin Komamura is an interesting character with a great dynamic with Tosen. Their relationship adds emotional weight and fresh depth to this incredible long-running anime that only seems to get better. His Shikai creates a phantom body of a giant warrior, but his bankai takes it a step further, creating a perfect replica of the giant that follows Sajin's every move.

Kokujo Tengen Myo'o is certainly imposing with its massive frame, not to mention its ridiculous power and deceptive speed. However, bigger doesn't always mean better in this case, with the simple ability not amounting too much besides defeating Bambietta Basterbine, although that was more thanks to his humanification. The hulking menace has many weaknesses, from easily avoidable attacks and shared damage, making it a large punching bag for Sajin.

2 Hihio Zabimaru

Wielder: Renji Abarai