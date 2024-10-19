After decades of waiting, Bleach is back in full swing, better than ever before, proving to be one of the greatest anime today. With the early cancellation of the anime, the sequel series finally returned in 2022, with a third season currently airing. While fans have been privy to some of the best animation in all of anime, they also get bigger and better fights and powerups, shifting to the hierarchy of strength in the Bleach universe.

This list will explore the ten strongest characters currently in the anime, meaning there will be no feats or powerups from the manga, only what fans have seen in the anime thus far. Powerscaling is always a tricky beast to handle, as it is rarely ever clear who is stronger than who. For a character to land on this list, they must possess impressive feats, greater potential, or some sort of confirmation that they are strong.

Bleach Where to Watch stream

rent

buy Not available Not available *Availability in US Release Date September 9, 2006 Cast Masakazu Morita , Fumiko Orikasa , Hiroki Yasumoto , Yuki Matsuoka , Noriaki Sugiyama , Kentarô Itô , Shinichirô Miki , Hisayoshi Suganuma Main Genre Anime Seasons 16

10 Gerard Valkyrie

Debut Episode: 380

Known for its great anime openings and music, Bleach introduced the top commanders of the Quincies with a fitting military-themed track. While not the leader of the Schutzstaffel, Gerard Valkyrie certainly has a commanding and authoritative presence that is a fit for any army. This Thor-esque Quincy has the designation M, as in Miracle, and is a loud and aggressive figure rushing into battle without hesitation.

Initially, Gerard didn't have a Schrift, and his powers were innate. His abilities allowed him to manipulate probability, power up based on belief, and cheat death, creating miracles however he saw fit. As a Schutzstaffel member, fans know he is strong, such as when he took on every member of Squad Zero. While undoubtedly strong, Gerard barely makes it onto this list. However, fans can expect big things from the character in the current season, which could raise his rank in the future.

9 Kisuke Urahara

Debut Episode: 6

Close

Besides one other character, Kisuke Urahara was the earliest character introduced on this list, serving as a local shop owner near Ichigo. After learning more about him, fans discovered he sells Soul Reaper items and was a former captain of the Soul Society. Urahara has a laid-back personality but is also a genius with a knack for inventing useful gadgets and building secret underground training facilities, helping the main cast get stronger.

Fans don't get to witness Urahara fight often, but when he does, it's an incredible showcase of power, such as the swift dispatching of Yammy. Outside his feats, he is an expert tactician and kido master, able to use his vast intellect in any fight and cleverly use his kido. Fans haven't seen his full power, but they can assume he doesn't have the weakest Bankai in Bleach because of the universal praise he gets for his swordsmanship and status.

8 Lille Barro

Debut Episode: 380

Image via Pierrot

Even though Bleach introduced many powerful characters early on, the show continues to reveal new, stronger villains hundreds of episodes later, proving it to be one of the longest-running anime. One such character is Lille Barro, a Quincy and one of Wandenreich's Sternritters, with the designation X, as in X-Axis. Despite his attitude on the battlefield, he gets confused easily and is unnerved in battle.

He has undying loyalty and faith in Yhwach, who made Barro the first Quincy with a Schrift. As the leader of the Schutzstaffel, fans cannot question his strength, especially after they witnessed first-hand what he could do against Squad Zero. His ability allows him to create an all-piercing rifle which will pierce anything in his sight range. There aren't any bullets, and the impact is instantaneous, making Barro an overpowered opponent for any Soul Reaper.

7 Shunsui Kyoraku

Debut Episode: 24

Image via Pierrot

With Bleach being one of the best long-running Shōnen, it has to add new strong foes, often relegating the previously powerful characters, including many Soul Reaper Captains. However, one character who hasn't seen a downgrade is Shunsui Kyoraku, the previous Captain of the 8th Squadron. He is a laid-back soul who doesn't enjoy work, and fans often see him drinking and relaxing.

While fans may assume he is weak based on his personality, Shunsui is one of the strongest Soul Reapers. Even without any feats of strength, fans got confirmation of his strength because of his recognition and promotion to Captain of the 1st Division and leader of the Soul Reapers. But if fans want visual confirmation, all they need to do is watch his fight against Coyote Starrk as he takes down the strongest Arrancar, proving his strength.

6 Jugram Haschwalth

Debut Episode: 368

Image via Pierrot

Bleach was a significant influence on Jujutsu Kaisen, a fact fans might notice based on the similarity in character designs, making many characters cool and stylish. One of the coolest characters is Jugram Haschwalth, a Quincy introduced in the later parts of the anime. With the designation B: Balance, Jugram is a calm and collected individual who, while loyal to Yhwach, questions his decision to bring in Uryu Ishida.

Ever since his introduction, fans knew Jugram would be strong. While they haven't seen him do much, that doesn't diminish his hype and position among the Quincies. He is the Sternritter Grandmaster, the highest rank for a Quincy and is Yhwach's imperial advisor, even serving as his substitute while Yhwach sleeps. Yhwach himself considers Jugram his other half and can also give powers to other Quincies. Jugram has to be one of the strongest characters with such a high status, but fans shouldn't need to wait much longer to find out.

5 Ichigo Kurosaki

Debut Episode: 1