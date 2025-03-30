Bleach is one of the most popular anime ever, initially bringing in millions of fans back in the mid-2000s because of its style and action. Despite taking a seriously long hiatus, the anime finally returned in 2022, with seasons adapting the final story arc. While the anime may not be finished, fans can get a good grasp on all the arcs, making now a perfect time to compare them all and see which is best. This list will not include any filler arcs.

Depending on who fans ask, there can be anywhere between 5 and 21 Bleach arcs, but for the sake of this list, it is breaking them down into the official seven arcs: Agent of the Shinigami, Soul Society, Arrancar Invasion, Hueco Mundo, Fake Karakura Town, The Lost Substitute Shinigami, and Thousand Year Blood War. This list will rank Bleach's best arcs based on fan opinion, critical acclaim, writing, animation, action, pacing, and story.