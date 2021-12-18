After 9 excruciatingly long years, the return of the beloved action shonen Bleach is finally on the horizon. The anime adaptation of the Thousand-Year Blood War arc, which corresponds to the final one in the manga, has gotten a trailer and a release date window.

Back in 2012, to fans disappointment, Bleach went into an unexpected hiatus after 366 episodes and despite the series popularity, which at the time rivaled that of the other two massive shonen anime franchises One Piece and Naruto. Studio Pierrot, which produced the series, never released an official statement that explained why Bleach came to such a sudden halt, four years before Tite Kubo concluded the manga.

Years went by and fans had mostly lost hope that Bleach would ever come back to the screen to finish its storyline. However, in 2020, on the two-decade anniversary of the manga, it was announced that a final season was in the works.

Today, at long last, fans can take a look at a trailer that shows what to expect of each of the main characters’ looks as well as showing off its new smooth animation. It was first shown at the Jump Festa event held this month by Shueisha in Japan to commemorate the Weekly Shonen Jump magazine and it’s currently available on YouTube. The trailer showcases some past scenes but mostly future snippets from the upcoming final arc which reveals all of our beloved characters’ appearance and dressed in winter attire. We can see, among many others, Ichigo Kurosaki, Orihime Inoue, Sado Yasutora, Rukia Kuchiki, Kisuke Urahara, and all the captains of the Gotei 13.

As for an overview of this arc's plot, it follows what happens when the Shinigami of Soul Society and the Wandenreich, a group of Quincy led by Yhwach, come head to head after the latter makes a declaration of war which ominously goes as follows: “Five days from now, the Soul Society will be annihilated by the Wandenreich.”. History which has been kept secret for generations will be unveiled and Ichigo and the Shinigami's final battle will begin.

The Thousand-Year Blood War corresponds to around 200 chapters of the manga, so fans can probably expect a lengthy season. In November of this year, after 5 years since its end, Bleach got a new manga chapter titled No Breaths from Hell.

Bleach will return with its epic final War arc in October 2022. If you are looking to rewatch or catch up with the 17 seasons of the show before the new season you can do so on the streaming platforms Hulu, Netflix, Funimation and Crunchyroll.

