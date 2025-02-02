Despite having been released over 20 years ago, Bleach is one of the animes that managed to retain its popularity. This is evidenced by the franchise's latest entry, Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War, the sequel series to the original that still lures fans in to check out how the story of Ichigo Kurosaki (voiced by Masakazu Morita in the original Japanese and Power Rangers alum Johnny Yong Bosch in the English dub) will end. However, those fans have had to be patient with animation studio Pierrot, which took a decade to start adapting the final arc of the manga series into an anime. In a new documentary about the studio's legacy, Bleach producer Yoshihiro Tominaga talked about their rhythm and how they aim to make sure fans keep getting an excellent-quality product.

The documentary is part of NHK World Japan's series Anime Manga Explosion, a series that reveals the creative process behind world-famous anime and manga and tries to explain the worldwide phenomenon. in The Anime Studio: Pierrot, Tominaga explained that the studio's subdivision Pierrot Films was created exclusively to produce Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War. And they excelled at it — the Bleach sequel has been enormously praised for its animation quality. With the subdivision established, the producer admitted to the studio's past shortcomings and that the idea now is to keep moving forward.

"To survive in animation nowadays, you must make high-quality series and be able to sell them globally. Pierrot was seen as not very skilled at that."

Tominaga added that they are now fully committed to delivering anime projects that rival titles like Demon Slayer and My Hero Academia. Pierrot is also responsible for the massively popular anime series Naruto, and its sequel series Boruto, — and that, from now on there will be "no more excuses about time or money. This was our way of moving forward without looking back."

Is 'Bleach' Getting a Reboot?

Image via Viz Media

Along with the statement, the producer might have hinted that there's more Bleach coming our way. The fourth and last part of the new anime series, dubbed "The Calamity," was already teased back in December, so more Bleach could mean a reboot. Despite its success, the original Bleach anime series was heavily criticized by fans due to its pacing and tendency to deliver filler episodes. A reboot could fix all of those problems, aside from matching the visuals of the rest of the series with the four-part finale.

Bleach is based on the immensely popular manga series created by Tite Kubo. The manga is one of the best-selling in history, and the anime ran for 366 episodes spread across 16 seasons. Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War had its three parts released in 2022, 2023, and 2024, which is why fans expect the last batch of episodes to debut later this year.

You can stream Bleach on Hulu.