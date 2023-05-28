The wait is finally over. The release date for Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War, Part 2 - The Separation has already been revealed, following the conclusion of the first part. Viz Media announced on Twitter that the highly anticipated second part of the anime series will be coming on July 8. Apart from the release date, a promotional video and poster were also revealed, showing Ichigo Kurosaki once again yielding his swords to face off against Yhwach's successor.

This year has been jam-packed with exciting anime news, particularly for longtime fans, with Demon Slayer returning for a third season, as well as the release of dubbed One Piece and Dragon Ball Z crossover and the English dub version of Digimon Adventure. With Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 premiering on July 6, the second part for Bleach: Thousand Year Blood War joined this year's anime line up, set to air on July 8.

The first part of the direct sequel to the Bleach anime series covered the final story arc of the manga on which the series was based on, following Ichigo Kurosaki as he comes back to the realm of Hollows and Soul Reapers when an unfamiliar threat appears. The first part, which consists of 13 episodes, opens with the appearance of Yhwach as he attacks Soul Society in order to steal Bankai from the captains. A series full of betrayals, the final episode sees Yhwach's encounter with Haschwalth, who brought Uryū Ishida with him, teasing an unfinished battle with Ichigo Kurosaki and the rest of his allies.

Image via Viz Media

What Is Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War Part 2 About?

A betrayal story arc makes for a good television show, which has been proven by the success of the countless television shows that feature the most heartbreaking character betrayals. The second installment, titled The Separation, will see Ichigo dealing with the same dilemma. Covering the manga's final story arc, the trailer foreshadows an upcoming conflict as Yhwach appoints Uryū as his new heir. The trailer also focuses on the Soul Reapers' preparation to fight against Sternritters. The second part could likely concentrate on the captains coming up with new strategies to combat their opponents since some of them lost their Bankai. Of course, Ichigo will have to deal with Uryū's betrayal, with the trailer showcasing the protagonist as he yields his two new blades.

The original anime television series follows Ichigo, a high school student who unexpectedly becomes a Soul Reaper substitute. Uryū and the rest of the characters joined him on his adventures as he tried to accept his new responsibility as a Death God. But now that Uryū has turned against him, will Ichigo do everything in his power to convince his old friend to change his mind, or will he fight to the bitter end, even if it means going head-to-head with Uryū?

Ichigo's final fight begins when Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War, Part 2 - The Separation premieres on July 8. You can check out the trailer below: