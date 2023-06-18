The year 2023 has proved to be a blessing for anime fans all around the world, with widely beloved titles like Demon Slayer, Jujutsu Kaisen, Attack On Titan, and Bleach returning to continue their spells. Bleach, which is considered the third-biggest anime classic of all time, came back in 2022 after a nine-year hiatus, surprising fans and critics with its better-than-ever animation and action-packed storyline. The final chapter in the story of the Substitute Shinigami (Soul Reaper or Death God) Ichigo Kurosaki, the Thousand-Year Blood War arc, was supposed to be the longest in the Bleach manga but was cut short due to the creator Tite Kubo's failing health. The entire arc has now been compressed into the show’s final season comprising 52 episodes spread over 4 cours of 13 episodes each.

The first part of the TYBW arc premiered on October 11, 2022, and was quite well-received by the fans. The release date of the second cour is slowly creeping closer, and the excitement is fresh in the air. So let us have a look at the release date, trailer, cast, and everything else we know about Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War Part 2.



When Is Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War Part 2 Coming Out?

The official release date for Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War Part 2 was confirmed on May 28, 2023. Ichigo and company will return to face the Quincy once and for all in a final confrontation on July 8, 2023.

Where Can You Watch Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War?

Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War was removed from Crunchyroll and FUNimation. However, you can still watch it on Hulu. Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War Part 2 will be available from 7:30 AM Pacific/10:30 AM Eastern on Hulu in the US and 1:30 PM BST on Disney+ in the UK/Europe.

Watch the Trailer for Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War Part 2?

Yes, there is an official trailer for Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War Part 2, which was released in May 2023. You can have a look at the trailer in the player above. Despite opposition from other Quincy, Yhwach declares Ishida to be his heir at the beginning of the trailer. The video then quickly moves on to both sides preparing for the final war, with Ichigo and his new dual Zanpakutō. The trailer teases a far larger confrontation between the Shinigami and the Quincy by featuring several new and returning Bleach characters, including the leader of the Visored, Hirako Shinji. The surviving captains are engaged in a fierce battle against the Sternritter in this trailer, despite losing their friends and their Bankai. The end of the clip teases the eagerly anticipated showdown between Ichigo and Ishida.

Who's In the Voice Cast of Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War?

The cast of Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War is pretty big since this time, all the major characters from previous arcs are coming together for one final battle. The voice actors for the original Japanese and English dub include Masakazu Morita and Johnny Yong Bosch as Ichigo Kurosaki; Takayuki Sugô and Richard Epcar as Yhwach; Ryûsei Nakao and Terrence Stone as Mayuri Kurotsuchi; Hideo Ishikawa and Aleks Le as Jushiro Ukitake; Binbin Takaoka and Neil Kaplan as Genryusai Yamamoto; Akio Ôtsuka and Steve Kramer as Shunsui Kyoraku; Yûichirô Umehara and Robbie Daymond as Jugram Haschwalth; Yuki Matsuoka and Stephanie Sheh as Orihime Inoue; Shin'ichirô Miki and Doug Erholtz as Kisuke Urahara; Kentarô Itô and Wally Wingert​​​​​​​ as Renji Abarai; Noriaki Sugiyama and Derek Stephen Prince as Uryu Ishida; Hiroki Yasumoto and Alain Mesa as Yasutora 'Chad' Sado, and Fumiko Orikasa and Michelle Ruff as Rukia Kuchiki.

What Happened In Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War Part 1 (And What's the Story of Part 2)?

It has been quite some time since Ichigo Kurosaki, a high school student from Karakura Town, has been a Substitute Shinigami. First awakening his powers with the help of Kuchiki Rukia in a dire situation, Ichigo has since fought Hollows, other Shinigamis, Bounts (Vampires), Arrancars, and Fullbringers of all shapes, sizes, and skills. Ichigo saved the Soul Society at the end of the Arrancar arc by defeating Sōsuke Aizen, but losing his powers in the process. However, he regains them about two years later in the Fullbringer storyline, which ends a few months before the Thousand-Year Blood War saga. During the first arc of Bleach, Uryū Ishida, who goes on to befriend Ichigo, mentioned a brutal war between the Shinigami and the Quincy clan, which saw the latter getting wiped out 200 years ago. This deed comes to bite back the Soul Society in the TYBW arc, when the remainder of the Quincy join forces and launch an all-out war against them under the leadership of their now-awakened King, Yhwach.

Yhwach is a being of immense spiritual strength who could impart special powers to his followers, thus being worshipped as a God King. He was defeated about a thousand years ago by Captain Genryusai Yamamoto and his Lieutenant, Chōjirō Sasakibe, after which he was sealed and sent into a deep slumber. After reawakening, Yhwach launches a brutal attack on the Soul Society, equipping himself and his followers, the Quincy, with devices capable of stealing Bankai, the Shinigami’s ultimate offensive ability. They kill thousands, including Head Captain Yamamoto, and steal the Bankai of several powerful captains. The Quincy army retreats after Yamamoto’s death, after absolutely destroying Ichigo and the company. Towards the end of TYBW Part 1, Ichigo manages to identify his true self, find his real Zanpakutō, and reach another stage of his Bankai. On the other hand, Uryū Ishida, Ichigo’s old friend and rival, has been chosen as Yhwach’s successor and has completely defected to the enemy’s side, setting their confrontation up to be the big battle of Thousand-Year Blood War Part 2.

More Shows Like Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War That You Can Watch Right Now

Attack on Titan (2013- present)

Based on the manga of the same name by Hajime Isayama, Attack on Titan (also known as Shingeki no Kyojin) follows the story of Eren Yeager, a young man who wishes to rid the world of Titans after the terrible giants ran down his village and devoured his mother. To permanently eradicate Titans off the face of the earth, Eren enlists in the military and joins the Scout Regiment, along with his friends Armin and Mikasa. The series, one of the most acclaimed anime shows in recent times, is now in the middle of its final season.

Black Clover (2017-2021)



The story of Black Clover takes place in the Clover Kingdom, where everyone is born with magical skills. Asta and Yuno, orphans who have been closest friends since they were children, both aspire to be the Wizard King. Unlike his companion Yuno, though, Asta is the only being in the entire kingdom born without the ability to utilize magic. This does not stop him, as it is quickly discovered that he possesses a secret weapon that will make him a lethal opponent against any sorcerer in the realm. After the end of the series, the story continues in the film Black Clover: Sword of the Wizard King released on Netflix on June 16.

Naruto (2002-2007)



Naruto Uzumaki is a young ninja who wishes to be recognized by his peers and aspires to become the Hokage, or village leader. The story is divided into two sections, the first set in Naruto's pre-adolescence and the second in his teens. Even with an unbelievable amount of amusing fillers, Naruto has always been regarded as one of the best anime series ever created, with the most detailed world in the genre. It is understandably one of the most-watched animes of all time.

