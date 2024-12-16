Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War, the direct sequel to the original acclaimed Bleach anime series, debuted its third part only two months ago but without a finale date announced. Today, we can confirm that Season 3 of the follow-up series will come to an end on Saturday, December 28, 2024, according to the franchise’s official X account.

Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War Part 3, titled The Conflict, features fourteen episodes and premiered in October 2024. Its episode count differs from the past two seasons as its finale will be aired as a one-hour special featuring two consecutive episodes, meaning an extra Episode 40 will air alongside Episode 39. The first two parts of the series comprise thirteen episodes each, with Part 1, titled The Blood Warfare, debuting on TV Tokyo in October 2022 and ending in December of the same year. On the other hand, the second cours, The Separation, aired from July to September 2023.

Directed by Tomohisa Taguchi, Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War was announced in 2020 as the final arc of the manga on which it is based. This final arc is divided into four parts that make up the sequel anime, meaning only a chapter will be left after Season 3 concludes. Similar to the original production, Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War is inspired by Tite Kubo’s Bleach manga series, and it’s currently in its thirty-seventh episode (Season 3, Episode 11), titled “Shadows Gone,” which aired on December 14. The episode centers on Shunsui’s backstory as we discover his relationship with Nanao, his niece and the daughter of his older brother.

What Happened in ‘Bleach?’

It’s been over a decade since Bleach last aired on TV Tokyo, becoming one of the most recognized anime series of the decade. The supernatural production ran from October 2004 to March 2012, spanning 366 episodes, and was produced by Pierrot while Noriyuki Abe served as director. As fans know, Bleach highlights the adventures of Ichigo Kurosaki after he obtains the powers of a Soul Reaper from another Soul Reaper, Rukia Kuchiki. Ichigo, regarded as a substitute Soul Reaper in the series, uses his newfound powers to defend humans from evil spirits (hollows) and guides departed souls to the afterlife.

Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War Part 3 finale arrives on Saturday, December 28, 2024. Stay tuned to Collider for future information about the anime series.