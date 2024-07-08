The Big Picture Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War's third season will premiere in October 2024, adapting the final manga chapters.

The popularity of Bleach remains strong, alongside One Piece and Naruto.

The anime sequel's continued success highlights fans' love for Tite Kubo's characters.

The world of manga and anime used to almost entirely revolve around three enormously popular series: One Piece, Naruto, and Bleach. Times have changed, and anime's worldwide popularity has expanded immensely in the past decade. Titles like Demon Slayer, Attack on Titan, Jujutsu Kaisen, My Hero Academia, and more now fill the manga shelves of bookstores and the anime libraries of streaming services. But the Big Three aren't going anywhere, and Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War will return with its third season in October 2024.

The release window was announced at Anime Expo, alongside a new poster and trailer. The anime will continue to adapt the final chapters and story arc of the Bleach manga, which were left un-adapted after the original series' cancelation in 2012. The third part of the series has been titled The Conflict, and it will continue the battle of the Soul Reapers against the Quincy before the Thousand-Year Blood War is concluded with its fourth season. The final seventy-seven chapters of the manga will be adapted between Parts 3 and 4 of the sequel anime series.

The Enduring Popularity of 'Bleach'

In the pages of Shonen Jump magazine and on Cartoon Network's Adult Swim, Bleach was one of the most popular manga and anime series of its time. Unfortunately, due to various factors including waning viewership, the series ended in 2012, leaving the final story arc of the manga without an anime adaptation. However, in 2021, it was officially announced that the anime project Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War would finally adapt these final chapters, and it premiered in 2022, a decade after the original series' hasty end.

The excitement with which the announcement was met and the success of the anime sequel is a testament to the love for the world and characters created by manga artist Tite Kubo. Bleach still stands alongside Naruto and One Piece as a beloved and popular series. One Piece continues to see enormous success with its ongoing manga, anime, and live-action remake on Netflix, and Naruto has its own live-action remake currently in development.

Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War is currently streaming on Hulu, and its third season will be premiering in October 2024. Stay tuned at Collider for more updates on anime, television, and film.

Bleach Release Date September 9, 2006 Cast Masakazu Morita , Fumiko Orikasa , Hiroki Yasumoto , Yuki Matsuoka , Noriaki Sugiyama , Kentarô Itô , Shinichirô Miki , Hisayoshi Suganuma Main Genre Anime Seasons 16

