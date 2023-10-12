With Naruto passing the torch to its sequel series, Boruto, two of the anime's big three are still going strong. Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War and One Piece have picked up the slack with their beautiful art, animation, and fantastic storytelling. With Bleach's return, the series has explicitly been blowing its high expectations out of the water thanks to director Tomohisa Taguchi.

The director not only adapted Part 1 and Part 2 of the manga perfectly, but Taguchi and his team also expanded on the elements missing in the manga, thanks to Tite Kubo, the mangaka behind the series. The hit series is returning for a third and potentially final season, so here's everything you need to know about Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War Part 3.

We don't have a full release date for the series yet, but we do know that Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War Part 3 will be released in 2024. While there is no confirmed release date, the series may return during the fall season, like Season 1. If it hits the fall release window, it will also avoid heavy hitters like Kaiju No. 8 and Mushuko Tensei Season 2, the highly anticipated Solo Leveling, and Haikyuu! Movie: Battle of the Garbage Dump.

What Is 'Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War Part 3' About?

Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War continues the war of the Quincy and Soul Reapers. We are now past—the succession of the infiltration of the Soul Society. Now, the enemy, The Quincy, is at the Soul King Palace, and our heroes are not racing to get to the Soul King.

Watch the 'Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War Part 3' Trailer

Viz Media not only gave us the new title, Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War Part 3 - The Conflict, with a visual of Uryuu but also a wonderfully crafted teaser. There were a lot of surprising and fun easter eggs throughout this entire teaser. A shot hints at characters in Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War Part 3 without showing characters like Chair-Sama, the Garganta, or the Internal Pocket Dimension. It was a great way to deliver essential moments in the manga without spoiling it for those who haven't read the books.

Who's In the 'Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War Part 3' Cast?

Bleach has been a fan-favorite anime for nearly two decades, largely thanks to its accessibility. The series is dubbed in multiple languages, but its original Japanese and English dubs are the most popular. Here are the Japanese and English voice actors returning for Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War Part 3.

Character English Voice Actor Japanese Voice Actor Kurosaki Ichigo Johnny Yong Bosch Morita Masakazu Ishida Uryuu Noriaki Sugiyama Derek Stephen Prince Abarai Renji Wally Wingert Kentarou Itou Inoue Orihime Stephanie Sheh Yuki Matsuoka Mayuri Kurotsuchi Terrence Stone Ryusei Nakao Shunsui Kyouraku Steve Kramer Akio Ootsuka Yoruichi Shihoin Anairis Quinones Satsuki Yukin Askin Nakk Le Vaar Daman Mills Shunsuke Takeuchi Yhwach Richard Epcar Takayuki Sugou Zaraki Kenpachi Patrick Seitz Fumihiko Tachiki Kisuke Urahara Doug Erholtz Miki Shinichiro Byakuya Kuchiki Daniel Woren Ryōtarō Okiayu Toshiro Hitsugaya Steve Staley Romi Park Jugram Haschwalth Robbie Daymond Yuichiro Umehara Bazz-B Xander Mobus Yuuki Ono Yasutora 'Chad' Sado Alain Mesa Hiroki Yasumoto

Will 'Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War Part 3' Be the Final Season?

Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War Part 1 covers chapters 480-542, so Part One covers sixty-two chapters of Tite Kubo's manga. While Part 2 covered chapters 543-609, covering 66 manga chapters. The ending of Part 2 leaves 77 chapters in the manga left to adapt.

With the confirmation of Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War Part 4, how will they split the last seventy-seven chapters? This part will be pure speculation. It would be perfect to end part three of Bleach with the conclusion of Shunsui Kyōraku vs. Lille Barro and the beginning fight between Nanao vs. Lille Barro (Chapter 650). That will give the next season of Bleach a good amount of content. That means Taguchi will likely adapt forty-one Bleach chapters to the anime. Which will equal out to be about three chapters an episode since parts three and four will have thirteen episodes.

