Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War has finally set a release date for its third season after months of keeping fans in suspense with only a release window. As previously announced, the direct sequel to the Bleach anime series was set to return next month, but now ComicBook has confirmed that it will be released on Saturday, October 5, in Japan.

This exhilarating news comes about a year after the anime series’ second season premiered, with the first episode titled "The Last 9 Days." The season comprised thirteen episodes, similar to the first installment, which debuted in October 2022. Both seasons are available on Blu-ray and DVD in Japanese but only on Blu-ray in English. Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War Season 3 will most likely get a home media release later on, but in the meantime, fans can expect to stream it on Disney+ and/or Hulu, depending on your region, similar to past seasons.

What To Expect in 'Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War' Season 3

Based on the Bleach manga series by Tite Kubo, Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War is directed by Tomohisa Taguchi and will run for four cours, a.k.a. seasons, with off-season breaks in between. Season 1 is titled The Blood Warfare and ended in December 2022; Season 2 is The Separation and ran from July to September 2023, while Season 3 is The Conflict and is expected to comprise thirteen episodes similar to the first two cours.

Some of the English voice actors returning for Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War Season 3 are Johnny Yong Bosch as Kurosaki Ichigo, Noriaki Sugiyama as Ishida Uryuu, Wally Wingert as Abarai Renji and Stephanie Sheh as Inoue Orihime. Similarly, the returning Japanese voice actors include Morita Masakazu, Derek Stephen Prince, Kentarou Itou, Yuki Matsuoka, and Ryusei Nakao, among others.

In anticipation of this upcoming installment, fans can check out the anime’s official synopsis:

"Ichigo Kurosaki has always been able to see ghosts, but this ability doesn't change his life nearly as much as his close encounter with Rukia Kuchiki, a Soul Reaper and member of the mysterious Soul Society. While fighting a Hollow, an evil spirit that preys on humans who display psychic energy, Rukia attempts to lend Ichigo some of her powers so that he can save his family; but much to her surprise, Ichigo absorbs every last drop of her energy. Now a full-fledged Soul Reaper himself, Ichigo quickly learns that the world he inhabits is one full of dangerous spirits and, along with Rukia--who is slowly regaining her powers--it's Ichigo's job to protect the innocent from Hollows and help the spirits themselves find peace."

Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War Season 3 will be released on Saturday, October 5. Stay tuned to Collider for more information and stream past seasons on Hulu.

