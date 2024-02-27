The Big Picture Short films are gaining popularity among leading directors like Yorgos Lanthimos for experimentation and creative expression.

Lanthimos and Emma Stone's collaboration on the silent film Bleat premiered to rave reviews at the 2023 New York Film Festival.

Despite its exclusivity and limited screenings, Lanthimos insists Bleat was conceived as a live performance experience, not for streaming.

While short films are often disregarded as a less important medium of storytelling when compared to feature projects, the format has become an increasingly viable one for Hollywood’s leading directors, Yorgos Lanthimos. Many prominent filmmakers like Christopher Nolan made short films when studying at university and building their cinematic skills. Most recently, short films by acclaimed directors like Wes Anderson’s The Story of Henry Sugar and Pedro Almodovar’s Strange Way of Life were given substantial theatrical releases, allowing cinephiles to see the films in the best possible format. The medium remains a popular one, as filmmakers can experiment with different styles that may not be well-suited for a sustained narrative feature. Despite earning rave reviews from the select audiences that have seen it, a short film made by Lanthimos and frequent collaborator Emma Stone may never be seen by general audiences.

Bleat Silent short film, set on the Greek Cycladic island of Tenos. A woman in black is mourning inside a simple house. Reality blends with dreamy imagination, and tradition with insidious desires. Release Date 2022-00-00 Director Yorgos Lanthimos Cast Emma Stone , Damien Bonnard Runtime 30m Writers Yorgos Lanthimos

What Is ‘Bleat’ About?

While Lanthimos was already acclaimed for his Greek films Dogtooth and Alps, he chose to begin directing English-language films, starting in 2015 with the dark futuristic comedy The Lobster. While the film earned him an Academy Award nomination for Best Original Screenplay and prompted the creation of his psychological horror film The Killing of a Sacred Deer, Lanthimos’ grew in popularity in the American film circles thanks to his creative partnership with Stone. Given Stone’s popularity in the wake of her Academy Award winning performance in La La Land, she had the potential to generate enthusiasm for upcoming projects based on her name alone. While her involvement may have helped Lanthimos greenlight bizarre films such as The Favorite and Poor Things, they also served as a creative challenge to Stone that was unlike anything else she had done during her career up until that point.

Following the completion of primary photography on The Favorite, Lanthimos approached Stone about working on a short film project that would blend the lines between film and theater. The short film, entitled Bleat, is set in Lanthimos’ home country, Greece. The film features Stone as a mourning woman who is standing inside a house, only to have her reality bended by shockingly vivid dreams. As these images begin to feel more authentic, Stone’s character is forced to confront the latent desires that she has kept masked from everyone else. While Lanthimos’ work is often quite strange, Bleat takes a step into surrealist filmmaking that marks an artistic step forward for him.

Will ‘Bleat’ Ever Be Released?

Your browser does not support the video tag.

Bleat premiered to rave reviews at the 2023 New York Film Festival, where Stone and Lanthimos both appeared to share their thoughts on the project. While the pair was not allowed to discuss their work on Poor Things due to the constrictions of the SAG-AFTRA strike, which was still ongoing at the time of the festival, they engaged in a 30-minute discussion about Bleat that ran just as long as the short film’s runtime. While the film itself was shot in black-and-white and features no dialogue, it was accompanied by an orchestra that performed the musical score live. Although details about the project remain vague, Stone described working on a silent film as “a dream come true.” She revealed that she wished that filmmakers “could cut many lines of dialogue because I think people can say a lot more without speaking.”

Despite the enthusiasm that the film’s NYFF premiere was met with, Bleat has only ever been screened twice, with a second screening held in Lanthimos’ home city of Athens. Lanthimos stated that “it will only be shown with the one and only print that we made, and it will always be accompanied by an orchestra playing live music.” While shorts like The Story of Henry Sugar and Strange Way of Life eventually made their way on streaming services after their festival debuts, it seems unlikely that Bleat will be released on any video-on-demand platforms. Throughout the promotion for the short, Lanthimos insisted that Bleat “was conceived as a live performance” and can not be screened without the interactive component.

Why ‘Bleat’ Being Exclusive Is a Good Thing

Close

While it’s disappointing for fans of both Lanthimos and Stone that the film is kept under wraps, the exclusivity of Bleat’s release makes it more of a commodity. Although no future screening dates have been set yet, it’s likely that the film could appear at additional festivals given how active Lanthimos is in the international film circuit. Considering that short films starring famous actors continue to do well in their limited theatrical runs, it's possible that Bleat could be made available to more audiences willing to invest in seeing it in its intended format. The success of Poor Things with both critics and audiences suggests that any new collaboration between this duo can certainly generate a sizeable audience.

Bleat may be locked away in an archive for now, but Stone and Lanthimos are working on another project together. Stone is set to star in Lanthimos’ contemporary anthology film A Kind of Kindness, which is expected to make its festival debut at some point in 2024. While details on the project are scarce, Lanthimos has said that A Kind of Kindness consists of “three different stories, with four or five actors who play one part in each story, so they all play three different parts.” The film will also star Jesse Plemons, Willem Dafoe, Hong Chau, Margaret Qualley, Joe Alwyn, and Hunter Schafer.

Stone and Lanthimos' Poor Things is in theaters in the U.S.

Get Tickets