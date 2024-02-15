For many years, the complex bond between a father and his child has been explored in countless movies. Whether the problem is divorce, addiction, illness, or simply a failure to connect, there's a movie out there for almost any viewer to relate to their real-life situation. In 2018, we saw Steve Carell and Timothée Chalamet star as father and son in the biographical drama Beautiful Boy, which tells the heartbreaking and raw story of how drug addiction can tear a family apart. In 2020, acting royalty Anthony Hopkins and Olivia Colman starred as father and daughter in the psychological drama The Father, in which they portray two characters whose bond is forever changed due to the father's rapidly progressing dementia. Up next in this fascinating sub-genre is Bleeding Love, a drama movie starring real-life father and daughter Ewan McGregor and Clara McGregor. Bleeding Love takes place on a road trip orchestrated by a struggling father to get his estranged and troubled daughter back on her feet. As the pair set out on the open road, they encounter eccentric strangers and obstacles along the way, all while trying to work through their complicated past. The unique choice to cast actual family members in the lead roles has audiences eagerly anticipating the release of Bleeding Love, and here at Collider, we've gathered everything we know so far into this helpful guide.

Bleeding Love Release Date February 16, 2024 Director Emma Westenberg Cast Ewan McGregor , Clara McGregor , Kim Zimmer , Sasha Alexander , Devyn McDowell , Jake Weary , Vera Bulder Runtime 1 hr 42 min

Image via Vertical Entertainment

Bleeding Love will be released in theaters in the United States on February 16, 2024. You can click right here to find cinemas and showtimes near you.

Before its wide release, the movie made its rounds at film festivals across the globe, including the South by Southwest Film Festival, the Goteborg Film Festival, and the Karlovy Vary International Film Festival. Collider's Marco Vito Oddo previewed the movie at the KVIFF and praised Bleeding Love for its "mesmerizing authenticity."

Regarding streaming, there's no news just yet. However, Vertical Entertainment will distribute Bleeding Love, so it's likely the movie will end up on Hulu's Vertical Entertainment channel later this year.

What Is the Plot of 'Bleeding Love' About?

Image via Vertical Entertainment

Bleeding Love is a family drama that follows the story of a father and daughter as they make a cross-country road trip to New Mexico. However, it's clear from the outset that this is no casual, fun-filled vacation. Following a long period of estrangement, the father arrives back in his daughter's life after realizing her addiction issues have spiraled dangerously out of hand. As a recovering addict, the struggling father knows he must get his daughter back on the straight and narrow before it's too late. Together, the pair head out to their destination and tentatively try to rebuild their crumbling relationship.

The official synopsis for the movie reads:

"A father takes his estranged daughter on a road trip in an effort to get her out of trouble. Along the way they meet all types of strangers, as their strained relationship is put to the test."

Watch the 'Bleeding Love' Official Trailer

Vertical released the official trailer for Bleeding Love via their YouTube channel in January 2024. Primarily taking place in the sparse yet beautiful desert landscape, Bleeding Love looks to be a poignant and complex portrayal of a father and daughter slowly learning to trust each other again. The two-minute-long video shows the awkward reunion getting off to a rocky start as the daughter attempts to flee the close quarters of the car and her father's prying questions. Addiction is also featured prominently throughout, with the father and daughter shown struggling with alcohol at different times in their lives. Despite the heavy themes, however, the trailer for Bleeding Love leaves no doubt that the movie is filled with heart and humor. Faced with nothing but the open road and a bunch of kooky strangers to entertain them on their way, the pair's emotional walls eventually begin to come down.

Who Is in the Cast of 'Bleeding Love'?

Close

The real-life father and daughter duo Ewan McGregor (Trainspotting) and Clara McGregor (American Horror Story) lead the cast. Joining them as the eccentric characters the pair meet along the way is Jake Weary (It Follows) as Kip, Kim Zimmer (The Guiding Light) as Elsie, Vera Bulder (About That Life) as Tommy, Travis Hammer (Godless) as Eli, Kristin K. Berg (Hell or High Water) as Abigail, and Jacob Browne (The Men Who Stare at Goats) as Shiloh.

What Is the Background of 'Bleeding Love'?

Image via Karlovy Vary International Film Festival

Originally titled You Sing Loud, I Sing Louder, Bleeding Love's US release date was announced in December 2023 following rave reviews on the festival circuit.

An interview with Ewan and Clara McGregor in 2023 revealed that the movie took just 22 days to film. Ewan McGregor confirmed that the movie is "a work of fiction and not at all biographical", but he and Clara had "a lot to draw from" due to their real-life father-daughter relationship.

Who Made 'Bleeding Love'?

Image via Vertical

Bleeding Love is directed by Emma Westenberg and written by Ruby Caster. The movie marks both Westenberg and Caster's feature film debuts. The story was brought to life by Caster, Clara McGregor, and Vera Bulder, who also stars.

Joining the McGregors, Westenberg, and Bulder as producers are Mark Amin (Emperor), Tyler Boehm (Filth), Greg Lauritano (Big Gold Brick), Brent Morris (Finch), Mason Plotts (May December), Adam Sigal (Poker Face), Christine Vachon (Past Lives), and Cami Winikoff (Eliza Graves).

Christopher Ripley (Little Death) serves as the movie's cinematographer, with music by Raven Aartsen (You're the Worst).

More Movies Like 'Bleeding Love' That You Can Watch Right Now

Beautiful Boy (2018)

Image Via Amazon Studios

After a two-day bender, teenager Nic Sheff (Timothée Chalamet) returns to his family home displaying worrying signs of drug use. Recognizing his son's life is heading down a dark path, Nic's father, David (Steve Carell), takes him to a rehab facility. However, the troubled youngster continues to relapse in his battle with addiction, and David struggles with supporting Nic and holding it together for the rest of his family.

Four Good Days (2020)

Heroin addict Molly (Mila Kunis) has been through detox dozens of times with no success. However, when a doctor offers her a life-changing chance, she grabs it with both hands. If she manages to stay clean for four days, Molly will be allowed to take a monthly shot that helps with symptoms of addiction and withdrawal. With nowhere else to go, Molly shows up at her mother's (Glenn Close) house following ten long years of estrangement. Will Molly manage to stay clean for four days, or will her mother's tough love approach be too much to bear?

Little Miss Sunshine (2006)

Image via Fox Searchlight

7-year-old Olive Hoover (Abigail Breslin) and her quirky family travel to sunny California in their VW camper to attend Olive's Little Miss Sunshine beauty pageant. Each family member, however, is preoccupied with their own problems, and Olive isn't exactly anyone's top priority. One of the most popular dark comedy dramas of all time, this road trip flick is definitely one to watch.

