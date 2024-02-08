The Big Picture Bleeding Love is a heavy film that focuses on addiction and the broken relationship between a father and daughter.

The exclusive clip shows a tense argument between the father and daughter, highlighting the daughter's relapse and the father's desire to help her.

Ewan McGregor is proud of his daughter for her work on the film, which closely mirrors their own experiences.

Father-daughter duo Ewan McGregor and Clara McGregor's first film as co-leads, Bleeding Love, is coming out in just over a week, and it's certain to be a heavy one. Directed by first-time filmmaker Emma Westenberg from a story developed by Clara based on her relationship with her dad, the film follows the pair as an unnamed parent and child who go on an impromptu road trip to Santa Fe and attempt to mend their broken relationship. Though it promises a few comedic moments and eccentric characters along the journey, it's mostly focused on confronting addiction and past issues that have led the two apart. Collider can share an exclusive clip that shows the father and daughter in one of their tensest arguments after the daughter appears to relapse.

The daughter begins the clip at a birthday party in a strange, flirty man's house while her father works outside to get their truck up and running again. Her fun with the man is interrupted when her dad barges in and orders her back outside. When she refuses and her new "friend" steps in to defend her, the father reveals she's too young to be legally drinking and lays into her about downing alcohol just 12 hours after overdosing. Realizing she's been caught after the strange man reveals she's had a couple of shots and a drink, she begrudgingly heads back outside, her problems on full display as she tries to swipe a bottle of alcohol on the way out. Although they've been estranged, her father asserts that he still wants to help her and be there for her as a dad.

This new look highlights everything that can be expected from Bleeding Love - the ugliness of addiction, familial wounds, and love that tries to persist through it all. At its core is a story about a father and daughter trying to understand and help each other after the daughter's path of self-destruction mirrors the father's struggles with alcoholism and neglect of his family. For Ewan McGregor, it was a point of pride seeing his real-life daughter mastermind such an emotional tale that hemmed so closely to their experiences and deeply explored one of the most difficult periods in their lives. Speaking with Collider's Maggie Lovitt at a panel at San Francisco Fan Expo last year, he said:

"And she wrote this amazing story about a father and a daughter who aren’t us but they are us at the same time. And that was again an amazing experience, and she also produced it, and I was able to see her and I just came in to act in it. And I got to watch my daughter, and I was very impressed with the way she was with the crew and how she held herself as not only the actor, the leading actress in it but also the producer of it, and how she dealt with those two jobs was really impressive. You know, I was impressed by her, and that’s nice. I was very, very proud of her.”

Who Else Worked on 'Bleeding Love' With the McGregors?

Although Clara McGregor played a large part in developing the story for Bleeding Love, she isn't directly credited as the writer. Westenberg co-wrote the actual script with Ruby Caster, the latter of whom also helped McGregor with the concept alongside supporting cast member and producer Vera Bulder. The rest of the cast is filled out by Kim Zimmer, Devyn McDowell, Sasha Alexander, and Jake Weary.

Bleeding Love initially made its debut at SXSW last year under the name You Sing Loud, I Sing Louder where it earned solid reviews from critics. Collider's Marco Vito Otto gave the film a respectable B- upon its arrival at the Karlovy International Film Festival, praising the performances of both Ewan and Clara McGregor and the intense family drama. Audiences will be able to get to experience the highly-anticipated film for themselves in select theaters and on-demand on February 16. Check out the exclusive clip below:

Your browser does not support the video tag.

