While there’s still some time for Wildcat to hit the screens — a biographical drama film that comes from Ethan Hawke and stars his daughter Maya Hawke — another real-life father-daughter duo’s project is fresh out of the oven! Emma Westenberg’s heartfelt take on a father and daughter’s unruly relationship in Bleeding Love, originally titled You Sing Loud, I Sing Louder, is all set to grace UK cinemas starting March 29, 2024. Although Vertical released the film’s trailer earlier last month and announced its US theatrical release date for February 16, 2024 — Icon Film Distribution will be handling the film’s distribution in the UK.

Bleeding Love stars Golden Globe-winner Ewan McGregor and his real-life daughter Clara McGregor in a poignant story of a father’s quest to mend his strained relationship with his estranged daughter following a life-threatening drug overdose. Father McGregor takes on the role of the concerned father embarking on an impromptu road trip with his now-adult daughter (played by Clara McGregor). The trailer kicks things off on a lighter note as the duo journeys to Santa Fe, New Mexico under the pretense of a simple visit. The father, however, has a hidden agenda of taking her to rehab. The duo ends up encountering a series of eccentric characters on the road trip — with each encounter nudging them closer to confronting their complex past.

The film, marking the debut feature of director Westenberg, has already captured attention with its World Premiere at SXSW and is eagerly anticipated for its UK Premiere at the Glasgow Film Festival on March 2, 2024. The family drama currently has an 86% critic score on Rotten Tomatoes.

‘Bleeding Love’ is a Raw and Heartfelt Ode to Every Father-Daughter Relationship

Bleeding Love will profoundly touch on themes of addiction, substance abuse, and the impact it has on families. However, since Clara McGregor has herself contributed to the story and pulled information from her relationship with her father, it makes the film all the more authentic. In a panel talk with Collider’s Maggie Lovitt at the San Fransisco Fan Expo, Ewan McGregor shared:

“Clara, she worked with a writer but it was really… she isn’t credited as the writer because there is a real writer… but she developed the whole story, and it was very much based around our relationship, my eldest daughter Clara and I, through a difficult period in our relationship and a difficult period in her life, personally.”

The director, Emma Westenberg, also openly expressed her thoughts in the following words:

"It was incredible to work with real-life father-daughter duo Clara and Ewan McGregor on a story so personal to everyone involved. Their acting talents and real-life bonds combined to make them burst off the screen. I am grateful for the support of all the producers and crew on the project. I felt a deep emotional connection to this story because substance abuse touches so many families, including my own, so when Vera Bulder and Clara McGregor approached me to direct I connected to the story immediately."

Bleeding Love is all set to hit theaters in the US on February 16, 2024. Check out the trailer below.