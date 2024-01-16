The Big Picture Ewan McGregor and Clara McGregor star as a father-daughter duo in the emotional road trip film Bleeding Love.

The film follows their journey to reconnect and heal emotional wounds, with the help of eccentric characters along the way.

Clara McGregor played a significant role in developing the story, drawing inspiration from her relationship with her father.

Ewan McGregor is going on the road trip of a lifetime with Clara McGregor in the first trailer for Bleeding Love, formerly titled You Sing Loud, I Sing Louder. The father-daughter duo unite on-screen for an emotional adventure all about reconnecting and healing emotional wounds through spending time together en route to Santa Fe. Following a life-changing incident, years of familial trauma, and struggles with drug addiction, they have a lot to work out on the miles-long journey, but they're helped by a cast of eccentric and colorful characters along the way who help the two forge memories and overcome the barriers between them.

At first glance, the trailer depicts a classic road trip comedy, opening with some fun banter between the father and daughter after the young woman tries to make a break for it. All seems well as they buy some sweets for the road and meet a charming tow truck driver before things take a dark turn. Upon meeting and having drinks with a guy, the father confronts his daughter for immediately consuming alcohol just twelve hours after overdosing. Their road trip becomes about finding an understanding and getting through to one another — the father desperately wants his daughter to get off the path of self-destruction while she blames him for setting her on that path in the first place. She has no reason to trust her father after past lies and neglect, but he desperately wants to repair that relationship and show that he truly cares as flashes of the past fun they had together are on display.

Bleeding Love promises highs and lows aplenty as the McGregors try to bridge the intergenerational gap between their respective characters and mend their strained relationship. Part of the fun comes from their strange encounters on the road like the aforementioned tow truck driver or a sparkling stranger in the night. These eccentric folks are played by a strong supporting cast including Kim Zimmer, Devyn McDowell, Sasha Alexander, Jake Weary, and Vera Bulder who also helped produce the film.

Ewan McGregor Was Beyond Proud to Work With His Daughter on 'Bleeding Love'

Image via SXSW

Emma Westenberg took up directorial duties for Bleeding Love while Ruby Caster penned the script, but the story was also heavily developed by Clara McGregor — along with the aforementioned Bulder — who took inspiration from her relationship with her father. The film debuted to strong reviews at SXSW last year and, during a panel with Collider's Maggie Lovitt at the San Francisco Fan Expo, Ewan McGregor expressed how thrilled he was about his daughter finding her place in the industry alongside him. "It's difficult to describe I mean it’s the most extraordinary thing," he said of working with his daughters.

Commenting on the pride of it all and seeing how the project processed the most challenging moments in their own relationship and lives, he continued:

“I’m just so proud of my girls as we are as parents, to get to see them working professionally, and holding their own and taking a role and making something their own, out of it was really lovely. And then the film with Clara was much more. It was a full feature film, and we played father and daughter in it. And Clara, she worked with a writer but it was really… she isn’t credited as the writer because there is a real writer… but she developed the whole story, and it was very much based around our relationship, my eldest daughter Clara and I, through a difficult period in our relationship and a difficult period in her life, personally. And she wrote this amazing story about a father and a daughter who aren’t us but they are us at the same time. And that was again an amazing experience, and she also produced it, and I was able to see her and I just came in to act in it. And I got to watch my daughter, and I was very impressed with the way she was with the crew and how she held herself as not only the actor, the leading actress in it but also the producer of it, and how she dealt with those two jobs was really impressive. You know, I was impressed by her, and that’s nice. I was very, very proud of her.”

Bleeding Love arrives in select theaters and on-demand on February 16 through Vertical. Check out the trailer below.