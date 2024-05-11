The Big Picture Adam Sandler and Drew Barrymore's on-screen chemistry only gets better with time, having co-starred in three rom-coms together.

The foundation of any good rom-com rests on the shoulders of its two romantic leads, whose chemistry and relationship serve as the focal point of the entire story. While some actors find their niche in a type of character in these films (see Rachel McAdams and being the love interest of a time traveler), there are the extra lucky ones who find a partnership with another performer that serves dividends of success. And there are few rom-com pairings as successful and beloved as Adam Sandler and Drew Barrymore. The two A-listers have a long history of on-screen partnerships, demonstrating their impeccable on-screen chemistry that remains endearing and iconic as it evolved through multiple decades. From their youthful angst in The Wedding Singer to their star-crossed romance in 50 First Dates, the two performers are at their absolute best whenever they share the screen together.

But while these first two outings are utterly beloved in the rom-com sphere, their third movie together, Blended, is typically considered the worst of their filmography. Criticized for its loose use of slapstick comedy and shallow comedic gimmicks, Blended suffered from the worst commercial and audience reception among Sander-Barrymore films. However, these criticisms shouldn't discount all the heart and laughs the movie still provides. Blended is a lovable and funny family film that exceptionally highlights the tremendous strengths of a Barrymore-and-Sandler rom-com. In fact, Blended is an essential addition to the pair's filmography, as it not only demonstrates their typical hilarious chemistry and charm, but also serves as an endearing glimpse into the growth of both actors, and the importance of celebrating with youthful energy even as one grows older.

Blended (2014) A pair of single parents, each with their own kids, find themselves stuck together in a vacation mishap, leading to an unexpected series of comedic and touching moments. As they navigate a series of adventures on an African safari, they discover that their combined family dynamics might just be the blend they were unknowingly looking for. Release Date May 23, 2014 Director Frank Coraci Cast Terry Crews , Wendi McLendon-Covey , Bella Thorne Adam Sandler , Drew Barrymore , Kevin Nealon Runtime 117 Minutes Main Genre Comedy Writers Ivan Menchell , Clare Sera Studio Warner Bros.

Drew Barrymore and Adam Sandler Co-Starred in Multiple Iconic Films

Drew Barrymore and Adam Sandler have an extensive on-screen history together that spans a whopping three decades. From the late 90s, through the aughts, and into the 2010s, Sandler and Barrymore have partnered up with one another on a number of projects that are some of the most beloved rom-coms in the genre. The Wedding Singer (1998) is a certified classic, featuring Barrymore and Sandler in their earlier and more youthful years in a romance that is overflowing with comedic characters, young angst, and a heartfelt romance built on the unimpeachable chemistry of the two actors. Even amid this extensive filmography, the movie became such a beloved and memorable film that Sandler chose The Wedding Singer as the film that best defines his career.

Their second outing on 50 First Dates not only brought the same endearing charm, but is also an incredibly memorable rom-com with a uniquely bittersweet and romantic premise. Sandler's character in 50 First Dates is arguably one of the most committed and loyal love interests in any film, not just the ones that the two are in. Luckily for audiences, two films weren't enough and the two co-starred once again in 2014's Blended — but more on that in a moment. What is it that made this pairing so successful? Barrymore and Sandler have one of the most endearing examples of on-screen chemistry in all of their films because it's founded on genuine friendship and the most perfectly complementary comedy styles. In an interview with Collider, Sandler spoke about the longevity of his friendship with Barrymore, noting that despite how many things had changed, their friendship is stronger than ever:

"We both have new things going on in our lives since The Wedding Singer and 50 First Dates. We both have families. We’ve always stayed in touch and we’ve always been good friends. We check in on each other, as much as possible. No matter what’s going on, I’m always pulling for Drew, and she’s the same way, whenever I’m doing something. I know she’s pulling for me. We just have a nice friendship."

A Barrymore and Sandler pairing is distilled movie magic; whenever the two share a screen, they bring out the absolute best in each other. The two have an incredible amount of "Yes, and" energy, leading to a lot of playful moments full of youthful mischief. But, as Sandler himself pointed out, they've both grown and matured over the years, changing as people but remaining connected through their friendship. The years of connection give the two a truly unique spark when they act with one another, and Blended is one of the best showcases of that connection.

'Blended' Is a Chaotic and Lovable Family Story

Blended sees Sandler and Barrymore in roles starkly different from their previous outings. No longer the young adults they once played, Barrymore and Sandler portray relatable and endearing parents, highlighting other aspects of their personalities and humor. Reflecting their own lives, the two played the role of parents; although the fictional versions were likely far more bedraggled than the actors. Jim Friedman (Sandler) is the widowed father of three girls, who cares for his children with an incredibly well-intentioned heart, and the brain of a guy just trying to figure things out. Lauren Reynolds (Barrymore) is a divorcee trying to balance the chaos of her two sons, while keeping the reality of their father's infidelity a secret as they resist her attempts at dating. The two families collide over a blundered blind date and a Rube Goldberg machine of circumstances that lead to their shared trip to an African safari for "blended" families.

Taking on a parental role feels like the natural evolution for both Sandler and Barrymore, and it's never fit them better than in Blended. Although Sandler has been a dad in many of his films, his fatherhood in this film is an honest standout. He gives an emotionally realistic portrayal of a widower trying his best to keep things lighthearted for his children, and his earliest attempts to connect with his daughters may be unconventional, but they are motivated by tremendous kindness. It's here in the emotional moments with the children that Sandler and Barrymore really take things to the next level. As Barrymore points out, "They're attracted to each other because of their parenting styles." Because their children are their priority, they also have to be the bedrock of their relationship. Lauren helps the Friedman girls embrace their femininity, giving them a mother's guiding hand that they have been missing, while being gentle enough to not overstep their biological mom's memory. All the while, Jim encourages the Reynolds boys to stand up for themselves and stay strong for their mom. Blended is genuinely heartfelt in its quieter moments, and it's driven by Sandler and Barrymore's authentic maturity.

Adam Sandler and Drew Barrymore's On-Screen Chemistry Aged Like Fine Wine

The chemistry between Barrymore and Sandler already couldn't be questioned, but Blended affirmed that the two have only gotten better with time. Their decades of friendship are palpable, the playful moments are overflowing with levity, while the softer moments are punctuated with unmistakable authenticity. And the film’s approach to parenting also ultimately feels quite grounded, even through all the hijinks and hilarity. Even as the two begin to fall in love, they prioritize their kids and are genuinely receptive to their feelings about dating someone new. It can be lost underneath all the slapstick, but there’s maturity and experience to Sandler and Barrymore that really affirms how far the two actors have come, reminding audiences why they’ve had the tremendous staying power that they have. Sure, The Wedding Singer and 50 First Dates are classics, but discounting Blended would be a mistake that leaves out some of the best that each of these actors has to offer. It’s all the charm and heart of their earlier films, but with added depth and maturity, perfectly reflecting where life had taken Sandler and Barrymore.

