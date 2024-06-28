The Big Picture 10 Best Episodes of Blindspot According to IMDb Ratings

Blindspot is a 2015-2018 action thriller series about an amnesiac woman with tattoos holding conspiracy clues, followed by an FBI agent uncovering her identity and the tattoos' meaning.

Season 1, Episode 1

Between classics like Criminal Minds and CSI, crime procedurals have always had a strong fan-base. But upon reviewing this beloved genre, one show has seemingly fallen under the radar, that being, Blindspot. Airing for five seasons, following its initial release in 2015, this show had it all from its thrilling mystery to a rich-in-chemistry ensemble. Indeed, it's hard to figure out why this show isn't treated like a classic. Just look at its premise: a woman wiped of her memories is found in a bag in Time Square with only her tattooed-covered body to help solve the mystery of her identity.

As the seasons unravel, we quickly find out that the tattoos are a part of a much bigger plan that exposes the corruption of governments and authoritative organizations. But even that's just scratching the surface. In the end, the show shines in the narrative arcs of the core FBI crime solving team: Kurt Weller (Sullivan Stapleton), Tasha Zapata (Audrey Esparza), Edgar Reade (Rob Brown), Patterson (Ashley Johnson), Rich DotCom (Ennis Esmer) in the later seasons, and Jane Doe (Jaimie Alexander) - the woman who emerged from the bag. So let's ignore the times Blindspot got a little wacky and appreciate the great stories they gave us, as it is truly one of the most underrated crime shows.

10 "The Tale of the Book of Secrets"

Season 4, Episode 12

Lincoln's (Luke Mitchell) last clue leads Patterson and Rich to a billionaire hypochondriac's collection of rare stem cells - the only thing that can cure Jane, who now happens to be at death's doorstep. Amid their desperation, the duo offers to trade the legendary Book of Secrets in return for the stem cells. The only problem: they don't have one. This forces the two brainiacs to leave on a wild adventure, racing against time to find the so-called magical book and save their friend.

Where this episode deviates from the usual Blindspot structure, it gets massive props purely for it being a Patterson-and-Rich-centric episode. Their love-hate relationship has been a fan-favorite over the years and to see it blossom in this episode was a wonderful thing. Accompanied by the masterfully cinematic landscape of Peru, their witty banter shone throughout. Which, perhaps, was a much-needed point of levity as Jane and Weller's storyline brought tons of heartache and poignancy. Every shared moment between the couple was so tender and vulnerable, breaking the hearts of audiences who thought they were witnessing the tragic end of a beloved relationship. Thankfully, all ended well and each lived to see another day.

9 "Authentic Flirt"

Season 1, Episode 9

Sent on a mission to recover stolen information, Jane and Weller go undercover as a married assassin duo only to face up against the erratic, yet charming, Rich DotCom. At the same time, David seeks to rectify his relationship and win Patterson back, only for him to risk his life in the process.

Where Blindspot has never shied away from the growing connection between Jane and Weller, "Authentic Flirt" was really the first episode that gave the "Jeller" shippers some good content. Who doesn't love the undercover couple trope of crime procedurals? Some of the best crime-fighting couples spark their connections because of it. In the case of Jeller, this episode truly harnessed their palpable chemistry by showcasing their synergy, whether it be through their fights or their dancing. It's just a shame it all ended shockingly with the heartbreaking death of David (Joe Dinicol).

8 "Pilot"

Season 1, Episode 1

Found in a bag in the middle of Times Square, a naked woman emerges only to have no memory as to who she is or where she came from. The only clues are believed to be on her body as she is completely covered in intricate tattoos. The starting point to unlocking the mysteries: finding out why FBI agent Kurt Weller's name is on her back.

As far as pilot episodes go, Blindspot's was pretty strong. Immediately gripping audiences with a thrilling mystery, this beginning chapter does an even better job at setting up the story-world and the characters within it. From the get-go, it was clear that the ensemble had great chemistry, but it was nice to see Alexander shine as their lead. Indeed, one of the strengths was how this episode never shied from exploring Jane's emotional trauma, hooking the audiences into following the emotional journey that was to follow.

7 "Ghost Train"

Season 5, Episode 8

With Madeline (Mary Elizabeth Mastrantonio) and Ivy (Julee Cerda) quickly closing in on the secret bunker's location, the team scrambles to make their next move. Things only get worse when they realize that someone from the inside is feeding their enemies critical information, forcing the team to make drastic decisions that may have catastrophic consequences.

As the show's final season, there were a lot of loose ends that had to be tied up, especially with the team now officially living as outlaws. Indeed, with the heartbreaking loss of Reade and the team continuing to only hold on by a thread, it would've been nice to see them grasp a good win. Unfortunately, with everyone split across different missions, "Ghost Train" was the episode where we ultimately see them lose. Keaton (Chad Donella), their CIA ally, is revealed to be the informant; the entire team is located and arrested by Madeline's strike force; and Patterson presumably dies in the cross-fire. Where all these events aren't pleasant to watch, it truly made a gripping piece of television that only proved the high stakes of the show.

6 "One Begets Technique"

Season 1, Episode 18

Upon realizing his inability to survive prison life, Rich DotCom attempts to get into the good graces of the FBI by leading them to Sho Akhtar (Ajay Naidu) - one of the most wanted criminals who serve as the banker to numerous terrorist organizations. But in order to do so, the FBI must work with Rich to steal some priceless black market paintings to lure Akhtar out of hiding.

Clearly, we love a Rich DotCom-centric episode, and why wouldn't we? He's easily one of the most charismatic characters on the show. But what makes "One Begets Technique" so memorable is how it introduced the chaotic team dynamics we eventually grow to love. Indeed, seeing the team begrudgingly comply with Rich's antics is always an entertaining feat. From him hitting on Jane and Weller to his child-like bickering with Patterson, this is a lighthearted episode that fans can regularly go back to.

5 "Lepers Repel"

Season 2, Episode 22

Now aware of Shepherd's (Michelle Hurd) plans for phase two, the team rushes to prevent a cataclysmic event. Weller rushes to escape the secret bunker, as the rest scramble to find the hidden nuclear material, all the while trying to come to terms with the tragedy they just faced. In the end, some relationships strengthen whereas others completely break.

With this being the closing chapter to the Sandstorm arc, expectations were high, especially since this finale followed a very strong penultimate episode. Luckily, all the boxes were ticked: the action was engaging throughout, and the intricacies of character relationships were explored with due diligence. From Jane officially severing ties with her brother, to her and Weller officially consummating their relationship - a lot was fit into one episode. Not only that, but this finale even left fans with a surprising two-year time jump that only led to more questions: what are Jane's new glowing tattoos and when did Jeller get married?

4 "Why Let Cooler Pasture Deform"

Season 2, Episode 9

Having discovered Sandstorm's plans for an imminent attack, Jane quickly alerts the FBI. But upon her team gearing up to raid Sandstorm's headquarters, it is revealed to be a trap. Indeed, Jane's identity as a triple agent had been exposed to Shepherd for a long while, thanks to their hidden mole in the FBI. Now, with her team's lives in danger, Jane must figure out a way to warn and save them.

Like most episodes of Blindspot, this one masterfully captures the much-needed nail-biting tension of the drama genre. Not only are fans left to wonder if a beloved team member will meet an unfortunate end, but we also see Jane's world crumble as she witnesses the complete breakdown of her family. Indeed, Shepherd is really shown as a twisted figure - not just as a leader, but as a mother - as she forcefully pins her children against one another. The biggest shocker of them all, however, easily came from the reveal of Sandstorm's mole, Dr Borden (Ukweli Roach), the team's trusted friend and psychologist. Nothing could have prepared the fans, or the team, for such deep betrayal.

3 "In Memory"

Season 3, Episode 22

Determined to stop Roman once and for all, the team hunts him down to the place where it all began: South Africa. Crawford's (David Morse) dark connection to the Briggs siblings is revealed, leading to a surprising conclusion, one that Roman could not have expected. Meanwhile, Zapata's fate is also disclosed, as is Jane's, who has been experiencing some odd health symptoms.

In true Blindspot fashion, this finale hit fans with plot-twist after plot-twist. Turns out, Roman's obsession over Crawford had nothing to do with money or power, but rather, revenge. Irony thus ensued as the man sacrificed himself to secure Roman's escape, only for Roman to shockingly die at the hands of Crawford's daughter - the woman he grew to love. This left fans with its most poignant scene as the Briggs siblings said their final goodbyes. But the tenderness was quickly short-lived. Not only did Zapata seemingly join the dark side, but Jane's health was revealed to be deteriorating thanks to ZIP poisoning. In fact, this led to one of the show's greatest twists with something snapping in Jane's mind, only to re-awaken Remi.

2 "Mom"

Season 2, Episode 21

As Roman begins to regain his memories, the FBI rushes out to capture him once more. Meanwhile, Jane and Weller are lured into a Sandstorm trap, giving Shepherd the opportunity to seize control of the FBI's New York Office. In the end, phase two of Sandstorm's plans are finally revealed, as Weller is taken into a hidden bunker that appears to be the operational site for a secret continuity-of-government program.

The time has come for the ultimate showdown between the FBI and Sandstorm. And as expected, the action was jam-packed. Indeed, this episode deserves its praise purely for the execution of the stunt design and cinematography. Both were extremely elaborate, dynamic, and intricate - hooking audiences in throughout the entire episode's duration. It also helped that this episode was balanced out with its emotion as Sandstorm's attack led to numerous heartbreaking casualties. In particular, the loss of Director Pellington (Dylan Baker), who showed immense bravery up until the very end.

1 "Why Await Life's End"

Season 1, Episode 23

Afraid of the team closing in on her secret escapades and her involvement in Mayfair's (Marianne Jean-Baptiste) tragic downfall, Jane reaches out to a trusted ally who can help locate Oscar (Françous Arnaud). At the same time, following his father's shocking deathbed confession, Weller travels back to his childhood home to finally bring an end to the Taylor Shaw case. Unfortunately for him, this only leads to heartbreak and more polarizing questions.

Amidst all the weekly bad guys, this finale proved how Blindspot's greatest strength was piecing together the overarching tattoo mystery. And spoiler alert - it doesn't end well for Jane. Not only is she forced to kill the man she supposedly loves, but she's ultimately caught out in her lies. Indeed, Jane is not Taylor Shaw, and Weller now knows it as he sadly uncovered Taylor's bones just where his father told him they would be. Paralleling the events of the pilot, this finale ends with Jane back in FBI custody. Only now, she isn't the helpless victim, but rather, the reason for their suffering.

