Today, in anticipation of the upcoming Season 2 of the comedy-drama series Blindspotting, STARZ has announced some of the new cast members and guest stars that fans can expect to see. The new cast list includes a former crew member of the USS Enterprise and multiple rappers.

Blindspotting follows the story of Ashley, played by Hamilton’s Jasmine Cephas Jones, whose life gets turned upside down when her partner and father of her child gets arrested. She and her son must then move in with her partner’s mother and sister. The series mixes comedy and drama to explore the effect it has on people when their family gets incarcerated. The series is a sequel to the 2018 film by the same name.

The new season will feature LeVar Burton (Star Trek: The Next Generation), Katlynn Simone Smith (Empire), Tamera Tomakili (Winning Time: The Rise of the Lakers Dynasty), and Tim Chantarangsu (Laid in America) in recurring roles. The nature of their roles, and how much they will appear in the season, are currently unknown. Also, STARZ announced that rappers E-40, P-Lo, and Too $hort will appear in the second season as themselves for an episode.

In addition to the guest stars, STARZ has officially said that Margo Hall, April Absynth, Lance Holloway, Andrew Chappelle, and Utkarsh Ambudkar, who all had recurring roles in the first season, would be returning for the new season. Blindspotting features the main cast Jones, Academy Award winner Helen Hunt, Benjamin Earl Turner, Atticus Woodward, Jaylen Barron , Candace Nicholas-Lippman, and Rafael Casal.

Blindspotting is co-created and written by Casal and Daveed Diggs. The two also wrote and starred in the movie the series follows, and serve as executive producers on the series, with Casal also serving as showrunner. Jess Wu Calder and Keith Calder will also be serving as executive producers and have joined the writers' room for season two. Other executive producers on the series include Emily Gerson Saines, Ken Lee, and Tim Palen with Kathryn Tyus-Adair being the executive in charge of overseeing the series for STARZ and Maggie Leung, and Claire Wendlandt doing the same on behalf of Lionsgate.

Filming is currently underway on the upcoming season of Blindspotting, with it expected to premiere later this year. Read the official synopsis of the series below:

Blindspotting centers on Ashley, who is nipping at the heels of a middle-class life in Oakland until Miles, her partner of 12 years and father of their son, is suddenly incarcerated, leaving her to navigate a chaotic and humorous existential crisis when she is forced to move in with Miles’ mother and half-sister. The series stars Jasmine Cephas Jones (#freerayshawn) as “Ashley”; Benjamin Turner (recording artist) as “Earl,” who is fresh out of prison, wearing an ankle monitor and just trying to kill time and lay low; Candace Nicholas-Lippman (Good Trouble) as “Janelle,” Ashley’s close friend who’s just returned to the neighborhood after spending many years in Bali; Jaylen Barron (Free Reign) as “Trish,” Miles’ half-sister, who might be wilder than he is; Atticus Woodward (Shameless) as “Sean,” Ashley and Miles’ sweet, smart and energetic son; Helen Hunt (Mad About You) as “Rainey,” Miles’ mother who has strong opinions and holds family above all else; and Rafael Casal who reprises his role as “Miles,” Ashley’s ride-or-die partner of 12 years and father of their son.

