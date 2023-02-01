Starz has just released new images from the upcoming second season of Blindspotting, the network's hit comedy-drama series. Along with the new images, a premiere date for the second season was also announced, with the premiere episodes set to air on April 14, 2023.

The second season of the critically acclaimed series will premiere with two episodes. The series focuses on Ashley, played by Jasmine Cephas Jones, who strives to stay within the precarious bounds of the middle class in Oakland. However, when her partner of twelve years, Miles, played by Rafael Casal, becomes incarcerated, Ashley is forced to move in with Miles' mother and sister. Along with Jones and Casal, the series also stars Oscar winner Helen Hunt as Miles' mom Rainey, and Jaylen Barron as Miles' sister, Trish.

While dealing with heavy topics and complex issues, the series still manages to maintain a fun and buoyant tone. The series focuses on Ashley and her family's many hijinks as they attempt to make a life in the often chaotic atmosphere of the Bay Area, a region well known for its sometimes seemingly hyperbolic wealth disparity, with most extreme poverty and flamboyant wealth clustered together. The question is: how does one make a middle ground in such a divided landscape?

The series, which premiered in 2021, is based on the 2018 film of the same name and functions as a sequel of sorts. The series is produced and created by Casal and Daveed Diggs; the two also wrote the original film. Series star Jones also appeared in the same role in the original 2018 film.

The New Images Promise More Chaos For Blindspotting Season 2

The new images, released today, give us an eclectic look at what to expect for the second season of the series. The images show some of Ashley's ongoing adventures, including drinks at a strip club, dressing as a nun in public, and a finger gun shootout. Another image shows Rainey, played by Hunt, sitting on a park bench with Nancy, played by Margo Hall. The final image released shows Casal in blue prison garb, looking to be in the middle of a chaotic interaction. Some new guest stars and recurring roles have already been announced regarding the upcoming season, including an appearance by LeVar Burton, which Collider previously reported on.

The Season 2 premiere episodes will air linearly on STARZ in the U.S. and Canada at 9:00 pm ET/PT on Friday, April 14, 2023. The first episode will be immediately followed by episode two at 9:30 pm ET/PT. All following Season 2 episodes will air on Fridays at 9:00 pm ET/PT. New episodes will also be available to stream on the STARZ app.

5 Images