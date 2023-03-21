The highly acclaimed STARZ comedy-drama series, Blindspotting (2021-Present) is back after a two-year hiatus for another fun and exciting season. Created by Daveed Diggs and Rafael Casal, the creators of the original film, the series serves as a spin-off sequel to the film. Both Diggs and Casal also star in the film and appear in the series along with Jasmine Cephas Jones, who leads the ensemble cast of the show.

First released in June 2021, Blindspotting follows the life of Ashley, played by Cephas Jones, after her partner of 12 years Miles (Rafael Casal) is incarcerated and she and her son are forced to move in with Miles’ mother and sister. The show focuses on Ashley and her family’s struggles, where they constantly attempt to build a life amid the chaotic environment. Set to the backdrop of the stratified social and economic landscape of Oakland, the series explores the challenges of middle-class life and complex issues like wealth disparity and poverty, among other significant topics, and yet maintains its upbeat tone and a comedic narrative, both of which have gone a great way to make the series popular among fans.

As the new season arrives this spring, check out our handy guide with all the details you need about the comedy-drama series' second season, including the release date, plot, cast, and characters, and everything else that we know so far about Blindspotting Season 2.

When and Where Is Blindspotting Season 2 Releasing?

Blindspotting Season 2 is set for a double-episode premiere on Friday, April 14, 2023, at 9 pm ET/PT on STARZ in the U.S. and Canada, after its new season showcase at the 2023 SXSW in March 2023. The second season will also be available for streaming on the STARZ app. And if you haven’t seen the first season yet, you can catch up on that too right now, on the network’s streaming service or on Prime Video, or through Starz on Roku and Stars on Apple TV.

Watch the Blindspotting Season 2 Trailer

The official trailer for Blindspotting Season 2 was released in March 2023, where we see Ashley trying to navigate her new normal. Miles, on the other hand, is counting the days to his first family visitation, so he can reunite with his newlywed wife and his son, Sean. It looks like Ashley has decided to just go with what life throws at her, including partying hard, hitting the strip club, and dressing as a nun, among many other hijinks. But her newfound nonconformist life raises concerns for those around her, including her mother-in-law, who thinks Ashley’s behavior is suddenly “terrifying".

Overall, the second season will follow the tone and narrative of the first season and keep the vibe of the show alive, while encouraging conversations about important issues that provoked the creators to start this series in the first place. As for our protagonist, the new season will possibly see her in a new light, where despite all the odds, she decides to live to her fullest potential.

How Many Episodes Are There in Blindspotting Season 2?

The first two episodes of Blindspotting Season 2 will release back-to-back on the day of the season premiere, on April 14. After that, each new episode will release weekly, on Friday, 9 p.m., ET/PT. The second season is slated for eight, 30–34-minute episodes, with the eighth and final episode releasing on May 26, 2023.

Check out the episode schedule for Blindspotting Season 2 below:

Episode 1: "Planes, Trains, and Automobiles" - April 14, 2023

Written by Brittany Miller.

Episode 2: "Life Is Too Short" - April 14, 2023

Written by Benjamin Earl Turner.

Episode 3: "N*ggaz and Jesus" - April 21, 2023

Written by Rafael Casal and Daveed Diggs.

Episode 4: "By Hook or by Crook" - April 28, 2023

Written by Sarah LaBrie.

Episode 5: "TBA" - May 5, 2023

Written by Obehi Janice.

Episode 6: "TBA" - May 12, 2023

Written by Sanjay Shah.

Episode 7: "TBA" - May 19, 2023

Written by Nyesha Littlejohn and Susan Park.

Episode 8: "TBA" - May 26, 2023

Written by Rafael Casal and Daveed Diggs.

Casal and Jess Wu Calder are credited as directors for various episodes of the second season.

Who Are the Creators of Blindspotting Season 2?

Blindspotting is the brainchild of creator duo Daveed Diggs and Rafael Casal, which they conceptualized as a sequel to their eponymous 2018 film, for which the two of them were writers, producers, and lead stars. Diggs and Casal also serve as showrunners and executive producers, along with Jess Wu Calder and Keith Calder, Ken Lee, Tim Palen, Emily Gerson Saines, and Seith Mann. Casal also directs a few episodes for both seasons, and Wu Calder directs two episodes in the second season.

Diggs is an actor, rapper, and singer-songwriter, who is best known for his work in the musical Hamilton, which earned him a 2016 Tony Award for Best Actor in a Featured Role in a Musical as well as his lead role in the TNT series Snowpiercer. Diggs is the vocalist of the experimental hip-hop group Clipping and has also appeared in films like Velvet Buzzsaw, Soul, and DC League of Super-Pets, and television shows like Black-ish, Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt, and Undone, among many others.

Casal is also an actor, rapper, writer, producer, and director, who is best known for co-creating the Blindspotting film with Diggs in 2018. He has also appeared in the film Bad Education, the series The Good Lord Bird, and the 2019 revival of Are You Afraid of the Dark?. Casal is also an online music, poetry, and web shorts creator.

What's the Background of Blindspotting (the Series)?

STARZ’s Blindspotting is a spin-off sequel of the 2018 film of the same name, which was also written and produced by and starring Diggs and Casal and directed by Carlos López Estrada in his feature directorial debut. The film’s plot follows a parolee who has three days left on his sentence, and then he witnesses a police shooting that threatens his friendship with a lifelong friend. The film stars Jasmine Cephas Jones, Janina Gavankar, Ethan Embry, Tisha Campbell-Martin, Utkarsh Ambudkar, and Wayne Knight. The film was well-received and positively reviewed by critics, with Diggs and Estrada awarded for their respective works.

In 2020, Starz ordered an eight-episode sequel series of the same name, which was released on June 13, 2021. The story is set six months after the events of the film and focuses on Ashley, Miles’s partner while Miles’ has a recurring role in the plot. After Miles is suddenly incarcerated (the plotline from the film), Ashley is left to figure out her life with their son, Sean, and ends up moving in with Miles’s mother, Rainey, and his half-sister, Trish. Diggs also appears in a guest role in the first season. In October 2021, the series was renewed for an eight-episode second season, slated to release on April 24, 2023.

Who's In the Blindspotting Season 2 Cast?

Blindspotting boasts an ensemble cast with most of the original cast members from the first season reprising their roles for the second season. Jasmine Cephas Jones headlines the cast and returns as Ashley Rose, the main protagonist, with Casal reprising his guest role of Miles, her partner; Helen Hunt as Rainey, Miles’ mother; Atticus Woodward as Sean, Miles and Ashley’s son; Benjamin Earl Turner as Earl; Jaylen Barron as Trish, Candace Nicholas-Lippman as Janelle, along with Justin Chu Cary, April Absynth, Lance Holloway, and Andrew Chappelle reprising their respective roles.

Among new cast members, the second season of the hit comedy series also features guest stars LeVar Burton, Katlynn Simone Smith, Tamera Tomakili, and Tim Chantarangsu, in various roles, with P-Lo, E-40, and Too $hort appearing as themselves.

What Is the Plot of Blindspotting Season 2?

Blindspotting Season 2 picks up nine months from where the first season left us. Season 1 ended with Ashley and Miles getting married in the prison, while Ashley continues to raise their son on their own. Over the course of the first season, we see Ashley struggling with her life and everyone around her and towards the end, she is almost at her breaking point. Her constant need for emotional support is also frustrating for her friends and family. Meanwhile, Rainey can only try to do her best for her daughter-in-law and grandson, while also checking up on Miles in prison. Miles is also learning to adjust to prison life at San Quentin and eagerly waiting for his first family visitation.

