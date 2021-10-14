Daveed Diggs has previously said he would like to appear in the second season.

Blindspotting is the exciting Starz television show based in the universe from the film of the same name, starring Jasmine Cephas Jones, Rafael Casal, Benjamin Earl Turner, Atticus Woodward, Jaylen Barron, Candace Nicholas-Lippman, and Helen Hunt. The first season of the show left audiences longing for more and luckily we're going to be getting a second season.

Following Ashley (Jones) as she tries to figure out her life as a mother while Miles (Casal) is in prison, the first season of the show was a beautiful marriage of the film's ability to mix music with the story as well as a wealth of new characters to explore. What makes Blindspotting so special is that the series comes from the same creative minds that the film did. Casal not only plays Miles once again but he also serves as the showrunner for the series. Daveed Diggs, who played Collin in the movie, is an executive producer as well as a writer for the show.

So we still have that magic from the movie coming through in the television series, even though Miles and Collin are not the focal point. And giving the story to Ashley, watching Jones craft the story as a mother? It's incredible to see and even though Season 1 ended on a beautiful note, there is still so much more story to tell so having another season of Blindspotting almost feels necessary.

Image via Starz

RELATED: 'Blindspotting' Co-Creator Rafael Casal on Adapting the Film For TV and Whether There'll Be a Season 2

“The award-worthy artistry and creativity that Rafael, Daveed and the entire Blindspotting team poured into the series took the comedy genre to a new level and I can’t wait to see what they have in store for season two,” said President and CEO at Starz, Jeffrey Hirsch. “The series deservedly garnered critical acclaim and is a wonderful example of our programming mandate focused on unique, authentic stories by, about and for women and underrepresented audiences.”

“We are overwhelmed by the outpouring of love for season one and have been hard at work for the last few months crafting the next chapter of this Bay story. We are so excited to bring the next season to life with the incredible artistry of our cast and crew, and our partners Starz and Lionsgate. They done fucked around and gave us more runway, so welcome back to the ordeal,” Casal and Diggs also said.

We can't wait to see what Blindspotting has in store in Season 2.

KEEP READING: Helen Hunt on How Her 'Blindspotting' Role Started With a Tweet, the Three Things She Asked For Before Taking the Role, and More

Share Share Tweet Email

Matt Reeves Shares a New Image From 'The Batman' Trailer Ahead of DC FanDome Robert Pattinson's Batman looks out on the city of Gotham... or maybe this weekend's event.

Read Next