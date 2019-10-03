‘Blindspotting’ TV Spin-Off Coming to Starz with Jasmine Cephas Jones Reprising Film Role

0

Blindspotting didn’t get any of the love it deserved at last year’s Academy Awards, but it looks like director Carlos López Estrada‘s electric look at race relations will live on. According to Variety, Starz is developing a spinoff series for the film that will see Jasmine Cephas Jones reprising the role of Ashley from the film. Daveed Diggs and Rafael Casal, who wrote and starred in the film, also wrote the series.

Blindspotting, which debuted in July of 2018, stars Diggs as a convicted felon trying to finish out the last three days of his parole in Oakland, California, a task that forces him to re-evaluate his relationship with unpredictable best friend, Miles Turner (Casal). After witnessing the murder of a black civilian by a white police officer, Collin becomes increasingly disenfranchised with his increasingly gentrified surroundings. In his review out of the 2018 Sundance Film Festival, Collider’s Adam Chitwood noted that the film “not only opens a dialogue on race relations, but it tackles the subject head-on with colorful vigor, humor, candor, and artistry, resulting in a rich tapestry of a film that wears its ambition on its sleeve.”

In the film, Jones plays the mother of Miles’ son, who kicks Miles out of the house after his gun accidentally ends up in the hands of her child. Starz’s half-hour dramedy will follow Ashley in the wake of Miles suddenly being sent to prison. Here’s the synopsis, via the initial report:

It centers on Ashley (Jones), who was nipping at the heels of a middle class life in Oakland until Miles, her partner of 12 years and father of their son, is suddenly incarcerated, leaving her to navigate a chaotic and humorous existential crisis when she’s forced to move in with Miles’ mother and half-sister. Her world is turned upside down while the neighborhood goes inside out, and she must renegotiate her relationship with a town that is caught between two conflicting identities.

The project will mark Jones’ third collaboration with Diggs, the first being Broadway’s Hamilton.