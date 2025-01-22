The Netflix reality TV community has lost one of its gems. Bling Empire: New York star Lynn Ban, who was hospitalized back in December 2024 owing to injuries sustained during a ski accident, has tragically passed away. The reality TV star had undergone brain surgery and breathed her last on January 20, 2025, aged 51.

On January 22, 2025, Lynn Ban’s son, Sebastian, whom she shared with her husband, Jett Kain, took to his late mother’s Instagram to share the news of her death. The carousel post featured snaps of the mother-son duo over the years. Sebastian shared that his mother had passed away after undergoing brain surgery. He paid tribute to his mother by sharing who his mother really was with all of her followers.

The late reality TV star’s son confessed that his mum was his best friend, and he lauded her for smiling through the tumultuous recovery journey after the ski accident. Sebastian said his mother was a fighter till the very end and dedicated her life to taking care of the whole family. Sebastian also mentioned that he would ensure that Lynn Ban was never forgotten and that her legacy would live on. He took the time to praise Lynn Ban and the void she would leave in his life, ending his tribute in the following words:

“As a final message to my mum, I would just like to say that I will miss you forever and to end in something she always told me “I love you more than life itself” mum.”

Lynn Ban Had Shared a Post After Her Emergency Craniotomy

The late Bling Empire: New York star had taken to her Instagram on December 30, 2024, with a picture of herself with a half-shaven head. The late reality TV star shared news of the accident and surgery, detailing how life can change in the “blink of an eye.”

The ski accident, which allegedly didn’t start off seeming lethal, caused the late reality TV star to suffer a near-fatal brain bleed that required emergency surgery. The late renowned jewelry designer shared that she had gone skiing in Aspen with her family during the Christmas break. Ban had shared that her ski caught on something, and she face-planted – she was wearing a helmet at the time – and initially didn’t think much of the accident. However, just to be safe, she got checked for a concussion and was cleared. The late reality TV star suffered a headache later during the day and was advised to get a CAT scan.

Post the scan, it was revealed that she had suffered a brain bleed and had to be airlifted to a trauma hospital to undergo an emergency craniotomy. Lynn Ban was staying positive after her surgery and even ended her post on a cheerful note, thanking the ski patrol, doctors, nurses, and her family for helping her through the shocking incident.

Bling Empire: New York was canceled after just one season. You can stream all episodes of Season 1 on Netflix.

