Blink Twice has just hit the theaters and has been predicted to dominate The Crow with box office earnings. The film marks the directorial debut of Zöe Kravitz, who recently played Selina Kyle (or Catwoman) in The Batman. The film follows a young cocktail waitress named Frida who meets tech billionaire Slater King at one of his fundraising galas. She and her friend, Jess, are then invited to join him and a group of his friends on a trip to his private island for a getaway afterparty vacation. While the two of them are incredibly starstruck by the invitation and the glamour that comes with the island resort, something doesn’t seem quite right.

They begin to lose track of time, forgetting how long they’ve actually been on the island. This is compounded by the fact that their cell phones were collected upon arrival in order to allow them to experience being “unplugged” and enjoy their time on the island. After Jess voices her concern to Frida, she disappears, with no other guests on the island able to remember her at all. Frida continues her search for her friend but soon uncovers a dark secret about the island that could cause her and other guests to “suddenly disappear” too. This handy guide will tell you everything you need to know about the guests on the island and where you might know them from!

Channing Tatum

Slater King

Slater King, played by Channing Tatum, is a tech mogul who's like a much more charismatic version of Elon Musk. With ridiculous amounts of money at his fingertips, he creates the world and reality he wants to live in. Slater King can be seen in the trailer, where he gives an interview about his recent resurfacing after a prolonged absence from the public eye. He laughingly states that his disappearance was tied to him purchasing a private island and spending time there to reconnect with himself after stepping down as CEO for “bad behavior” from his past. Now that he’s returned, he attends a huge fundraising gala and meets Frida, a cocktail waitress working the event. He then invites her and her best friend and roommate, Jess, to join him for a vacation on his private island.

Tatum has played a variety of characters in multiple genres of movies. Ranging from the “tough-guy” genre with films like G.I. Joe: The Rise of Cobra and The Eagle, he has also appeared in more tender roles in romance dramas such as The Vow or Dear John. Lately, he’s been delving into more comedic interpretations of his action-hero roles with movies like 21 Jump Street and The Lost City. Most recently, he’s gotten praise for his portrayal of Gambit in Deadpool & Wolverine, but that doesn’t stop the Magic Mike star from taking a foray into the darker world of horror/thriller movies. Considering the fact that he has recently become engaged to Blink Twice director Zöe Kravitz, it makes his character in this film all the more intriguing.

Naomi Ackie

Frida

Image via Amazon MGM Studios

Naomi Ackie is best known for her performance as the titular character in the 2022 biopic Whitney Houston: I Wanna Dance With Somebody. She also appeared in several episodes of Aziz Ansari’s satirical comedy series, Master of None, and the dark comedy series End of the F***ing World. Ackie plays Frida, the cocktail waitress who meets tech mogul Slater King (Tatum) at an exclusive fundraising event and is invited to join him and several other guests for a getaway trip to King’s private island. On the island, she and her best friend Jess are lavished with luxuries beyond their imagination, complete with full wardrobes, perfume, and culinary delights. She only begins to question the reality of the situation after Jess brings up the fact that she has been losing track of time and has several gaps in her memory since their arrival. When Jess disappears the next day and no other guests seem to remember her ever being there, Frida has to continue down the rabbit hole to figure out what has been happening on the island.

Alia Shawkat

Jess

Image via Amazon MGM Studios

Jess is the best friend that every woman should have. Invited to go to a private island getaway with a relative stranger who happens to be a billionaire? She’s there with you. Something strange starts happening on that same trip? She tells you about her concerns immediately. She disappears after voicing her concerns…? It’s time to step up your “best friend status” and find her! Jess is played by Alia Shawkat, who is probably most recognizable as her character Maeby from the comedy series Arrested Development. While she has limited screen time in Blink Twice, her character is pivotal for the lead protagonist Frida’s survival.

Christian Slater

Vic

Image via Amazon MGM Studios

Referred to by Slater King as his “left and right-hand man,” Vic is ultimately a business partner to King. From the trailer, it’s uncertain how long they’ve known each other, but one thing is for certain, Vic is a pivotal influence on Slater King’s behavior, both good and bad. He appears to indulge in alcoholic beverages during the visit to the private island, but isn’t that what private island getaways are for? Regardless, he is one of King’s most trusted confidantes and will do anything to protect his investments and relationship with the billionaire. Vic is played by Christian Slater, who is known for his angsty “teenage heartthrob” performances in films like True Romance, Heathers, and Robin Hood: Prince of Thieves. More recently, he has appeared in Jerry Seinfeld’s comedy, Unfrosted, and in several television series such as Mr. Robot, Archer, The Spiderwick Chronicles, and in a brief-yet-hilarious voice acting role as “The Narrator” in the animated series The Boys Presents: Diabolical.

Adria Arjona

Sarah

Image via Amazon MGM Studios

Adria Arjona has most recently appeared in Hit Man, Andor, and Los Frikis. In Blink Twice, she plays Sarah, one of the five female guests on the island who clashes with Frida from day one over the attention of Slater King. However, after Jess goes missing, Frida turns to her for help, and although she is hesitant to believe what Frida tells her, she listens and eventually believes her.

Simon Rex

Cody

Image via Amazon MGM Studios

Cody is described as one of Slater King’s oldest childhood friends, which, in turn, gives him a lot of leeway for questionable behavior. From the trailer alone, he appears to exhibit somewhat lecherous behavior towards the women who were invited to the island. Played by Simon Rex, Cody doesn’t seem like someone you would want to be stuck on an isolated island with for any duration of time. In addition to Blink Twice, Simon Rex will also appear in the upcoming comedy crime film, Greedy People. He has also starred in Sean Baker's Red Rocket and the dark-comedy western, Americana.

Geena Davis

Stacy

Image via Amazon MGM Studios

Stacy is the equivalent of Hong Chau’s portrayal of Elsa from the 2022 horror-comedy film, The Menu. Stacy works on the private island as a personal assistant to Slater King on top of providing managerial services not unlike the managers in charge of The White Lotus resort locations. Stacy is played by Geena Davis, whom many of us know as the adoptive mother of Stuart Little. Depending on your age, you might know her better as Barbara from Beetlejuice, Thelma from Thelma & Louise, or even as Veronica Quaife from the 1986 sci-fi horror film, The Fly.

Haley Joel Osment

Tom

Image via Amazon MGM Studios

Haley Joel Osment, also known as the terrified little boy who can “see dead people” in The Sixth Sense, has finally grown up! In addition to a plethora of coming-of-age movies that Osment starred in, like Secondhand Lions, AI: Artificial Intelligence, and Pay It Forward, the 36-year-old actor has also been enjoying more comedic and lighthearted roles in shows such as Lego Marvel Avengers: Code Red, Future Man, Young Jedi Avengers, and What We Do In the Shadows. In Blink Twice, he portrays Tom, one of Slater King’s closest friends invited to the private island holiday. Don’t let his innocent face fool you, there’s something wrong with whatever goes on while staying on the island.

Other Cast-Members in 'Blink Twice'

Levon Hawke also joins the cast as the fourth male invitee to the island getaway, as a character named Lucas; the “resident wonderboy.” The son of actors Ethan Hawke and Uma Thurman, Levon is also brother to Stranger Things’ Maya Hawke. He has recently appeared in the 2023 film, Wildcat and the television miniseries, The Crowded Room.

Fallout, Twin Peaks and Dune (1984) actor, Kyle MacLachlan also has a major role in Blink Twice as Rich, Slater King’s therapist. Without spoilers, he may not be in the majority of the film, but his character has a huge influence over the events that take place.

Additionally, the other two female guests on the island are Heather and Camila, who are portrayed by Trew Mullen and Liz Caribel, respectively. Mullen has mostly appeared in short films like Juliet, Sunburnt, and The Bright Side of Things, but has also starred in the television series Sunny Family Cult. Liz Caribel is a Dominican-American actress who made her film debut in the 2022 film God’s Time and will be starring in the upcoming television crime drama series, Sinking Spring.