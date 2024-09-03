Blink Twice has had a fairly strong start to life at the Box Office. Zoë Kravitz's directorial debut, the film was a new story helmed by a new director, making for a risk that doesn't always pay off. Alas, on a reported budget of $20 million, Blink Twice has already surpassed $15 million domestically, with a strong recent weekend pushing the film past the milestone, and helping the global total reach the all-important budget mark. To consider itself a success, Blink Twice would need to double its current haul, but, seeing as it has only been in theaters for 10 days, this is certainly a possibility.

Over the most recent weekend, beginning Friday, August 30, Blink Twice secured over $4.5 million in domestic ticket sales across 3,067 theaters. This makes for a theater average of $1,467 across the three days. This peaked on Saturday, August 31, with a total of $1.721 million, with each day managing to pull in more sales than any of the previous four. The film has seen triple the success in the US than it has received overseas, with the UK the movie's second most lucrative home as it earned nearly $1 million in ticket sales for its opening weekend. Alas, this pales in comparison to the over $7 million the film achieved on its domestic opening weekend, although this disparity was likely expected from executives.

Zoë Kravitz Impresses On Her Directorial Debut

Starring the likes of Naomi Ackie as cocktail waitress Frida, Alia Shawkat as her friend Jess, and Channing Tatum as tech CEO Slater King, there is plenty of star power to help sell a movie like Blink Twice. However, given it is the directorial debut of Kravitz and is an entirely new tale, there was never any guarantee the movie was going to find its audience. Alas, it seems to have done just that, no doubt thanks to positive reviews from many, who state it as a promising start in the hopefully long directorial career of Kravitz. One such review came from Collider's Taylor Gates, who said:

"Blink Twice might not break entirely new ground, but it does offer a slightly different perspective on the sun-soaked, well-worn path it trods. While the pacing could be improved and the final moments aren’t altogether consistent with what it sets up, the majority of the bold, anxiety-inducing third act and an array of compelling performances can make you forgive it. It’s not a perfect debut for Kravitz, but it’s an intriguing one to be sure. I look forward to seeing her grow and refine her talents to tell the other stories she must have up her sleeve."

Blink Twice has passed the $15 million mark domestically. You can catch the film in theaters right now.

