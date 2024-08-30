Editor's note: The following contains spoilers for 'Blink Twice'.

Zoë Kravitz's exceptional performances in Mad Max: Fury Road, The Batman, Big Little Lies, and Kimi have proven that she has certainly put in the work with her career so far, and her directorial debut Blink Twice is another example of how brave she has been in addressing controversial topics by alluding to topics relevant to current discourse. Although the film itself is a masterwork of tension, the ambiguous ending of Blink Twice solidifies Kravtiz as a talented filmmaker who is worthy of increased attention.

Blink Twice centers on the cocktail waitress Frida (Naomi Ackie), who is invited alongside her friend Jess (Alia Shawkat) to join the tech CEO Slater King (Channing Tatum) on his exclusive island resort far away from the prying eyes of the media. What begins as an odd extended party with Slater’s friends Vic (Christian Slater), Cody (Simon Rex), and Tom (Haley Joel Osment) turns into something far more terrifying when it is revealed that the men are using a drug to erase the memories of the women that they bring with them to their lavish retreat. While the notion of men with power abusing women that they invite to stay with them is sadly not much of an original concept, the shocking ending of Blink Twice allows Kravtiz to make more deeply satirical points of “cancel culture” and female autonomy.”

'Blink Twice' Catches the Audience off Guard

Kravitz makes the clever decision to show only a certain amount of the action on screen, which makes the final reveal all the more shocking. After Frida and her new ally Sarah (Adria Arjona)become aware of the conspiracythat is going on, they use the drugs against their captors and are able to escape. It becomes more than evident that Slater isn’t interested in condoning for his mistakes; in fact, he even goes on an extended rant about how challenging it is for him to “apologize,” even if that’s what is expected of him. Initially, it appears that Frida saved Slater’s life purely out of the goodness of her heart. However, the revelation that he is still alive and operating his company suggests that she had far more practical motivations for allowing him to live.

It’s at the end of Blink Twice that Kravtiz asks the audience to step outside the film itself and analyze how a story like this would play out if it happened in real life. Sadly, there are so many recent cases of men in positions of power abusing their authority that it’s unlikely that someone like Slater would ever be held accountable; given his power and resources, it's likely that he wouldn’t actually end up losing any of the capital that he had built his career off of. Bringing Slater to justice isn’t as simple as calling the authorities, so Blink Twice allows Frida to engage in a far more interesting revenge narrative. By keeping Slater oblivious to what is going on by providing him with the same drugs that he supplied to the women on the island, Frida has quite literally been able to give him “a taste of his own medicine.”

'Blink Twice' Doesn’t Easily Wrap Up

The lack of clarity about Frida’s next steps is what makes Blink Twice so interesting, as Kravtiz created an immersive experience that is designed to keep viewers talking long after the credits wrapped up. It’s certainly possible that Frida would be able to use her added wealth and status to track down the other men on the island and ensure that they face some sort of reckoning; it's even suggested that she was able to pull some strings and get Slater’s doctor Rich (Kyle MacLachlan) arrested for his involvement in supplying the drugs. However, it’s also possible that Frida would just want to enjoy the lavish lifestyle that is now guaranteed to her by Slater’s empire. While Blink Twice is designed to condemn how toxic masculinity is aided and abetted by celebrity culture, it's also a rather sharp critique of the evils of capitalism. Frida may see taking on Slater’s empire as the only way for her to receive any respect; whether she actually uses the memory-altering drugs that he has utilized and puts them to better use is left open for the audience to determine.

The ending of Blink Twice also marks a step forward for Kravtiz as a visual storyteller. Many directorial debuts by famous actors are more focused on performances than they are on aesthetic flourishes, but Blink Twice contains some technical innovations that suggest that Kravitz is a fan of directors like Stanley Kubrick and Roman Polanski. The all-white dinner party that Slater and Frida attend has a particularly unsettling look when compared to the wild, extravagant colors of the island. Considering that so many men who are guilty of abuse are in attendance, Blink Twice seems to suggest that it is easier for those in power to avoid being held responsible if they are hiding behind the aura of prestige and importance. Ironically, it’s by emulating this culture that Frida can sneak in and infiltrate Slater’s inner ring by becoming part of it.

What Was Kravitz Trying To Say With ‘Blink Twice'?

Blink Twice is clever in that it does not expect the audience to be shocked by the twist; it was rather obvious from the marketing that something sinister was going down on the island, and the only real shock was just how far Kravtiz was willing to go in her depiction of graphic sexual assault. Blink Twice would have always deserved respect for being a competent thriller that sparks clear allusions to recent events. The fact that Kravtiz seems just as confused as to how to curb toxic masculinity as everyone else suggests an honesty to the film’s intentions that may aid in making it a future cult classic, even if initial box office returns are somewhat underwhelming.

