Zoë Kravitz's directorial debut Blink Twice is a psychological thriller and revenge flick that is packed with social commentary about abuses of power, trauma, and sexual assault. Kravitz started working on the script with co-writer E.T. Fegenbaum under the working title Pussy Island in 2017, right as the #MeToo movement was going viral online, when powerful men in Hollywood were being outed as abusers. As director and co-writer, Kravitz provides a unique perspective not only as a woman, but as someone who was born into the entertainment industry and who grew up surrounded by powerful people. There is no shortage of violence in Blink Twice, though, through the feminine lens, the violence is not exploitative or sexually gratuitous like its genre predecessors I Spit on Your Grave and The Last House on the Left. In fact, the violence is quite cathartic, and the movie wraps up with a Good For Her ending that subverts expectations and prejudices about how to navigate such a sensitive subject.

What Happens in 'Blink Twice'?

Best friend roommates Frida (Naomi Ackie), a nail artist, and Jess (Alia Shawkat), an aspiring actor, finesse their way into working a catering gig at a fundraising gala for billionaire Slater King's (Channing Tatum) tech company. Slater is shown in the opening scene of the movie apologizing for an unnamed indiscretion, assuring the public that he has sought help for his behavior through therapy and by stepping down from his position as CEO and isolating himself on his private island, in a scene that feels like déjà vu for anyone who remembers what it was like during the time of disingenuous post-MeToo apology tours. Frida and Jess change into matching dresses, one red and one blue, perhaps as a nod to The Matrix, and shmooze with the powerful guests of the gala, inching closer and closer to the alluring and charismatic Slater King, who eventually invites them to join him for a trip to his private island.

The two accept his invitation and soon find themselves, along with a handful of other young men and women, going down a rabbit hole of drugs, alcohol, and hedonistic debauchery. Slater's crew features some familiar faces: Haley Joel Osment, Christian Slater, Simon Rex, Geena Davis, and Kyle MacLachlan, who are all complicit in the abuse of power that is happening on the island. The young women, and one young man, are gifted a perfume that erases their memory, which allows Slater and the other men to repeatedly sexually assault and torture them without their knowledge. Jess, who has been cracking jokes about the culty nature of the matching clothes and phone surrendering, is bitten by a snake one night and disappears the next day.

Frida and fellow guest Sarah (Adria Arjona), who is a recurring contestant on a survival reality show, become suspicious of what may or may not be happening to them, and are quick to blame themselves for accepting an invitation to join men they do not know on a trip to a remote island. Later that day, Frida comes across one of the island's groundskeepers, who is seen killing snakes around the property and who keeps referring to her as "red rabbit," and takes a swig from what seems to be a bottle of moonshine but turns out to be pure snake venom. The venom, which is incidentally the antidote to the mind-erasing perfume, allows Frida to remember what has been happening to her and the other guests, including the murder of Jess, who was killed for regaining her memory as a result of the venom in her system from the snake bite. Frida and Sarah team up and vow to keep pretending that they are having a good time in a calculated act of self-preservation while secretly dosing the other women, including King's assistant Stacy (Davis), with the snake venom in hopes that they will soon regain their memories and be able to work together to find a way off the island.

In 'Blink Twice,' Revenge is a Dish Best Served Bloody

At dinner, Sarah gives a speech about how women are often pitted against each other as competition, when they should be supporting one another, in what seems to be a poignant revelation happening in real-time. Later, Frida finds a Polaroid photo of herself with long hair and different nails than the ones she has on; ones with red rabbits painted on them. She puts the pieces together and realizes that she has been there before, and that this is not the first time she has been subjected to being sexually abused on the island. There are hints throughout the movie: her conversation about memory repression with Slater ("forgetting is a gift"), the red lipstick she finds in her drawer, the scar on her left eye, and Vic's missing pinky finger. This revelation further fuels Frida's rage and motivates her to seek revenge on Slater.

One by one, the women start remembering what has happened to them during their time on the island, and all hell breaks loose. They attack their abusers in a sequence that is full of grisly revenge and violent catharsis as the men are brutally killed and mutilated by the women they victimize. The viewer can't help but cheer them on in their final acts of vengeance and reclaimed autonomy even though they are all killed in the process, cementing their victim status forever. Stacy, who reveals that she does not want to remember what has happened on the island, attacks Frida in her room.

After Frida kills Stacy, she and Sarah outrun and take out the remaining men as Slater holes up in his suite and kills Camilla (Liz Caribel) by placing his foot on her throat as she lies tied up on the floor, suffocating her to death in a powerful allegorical image of the patriarchal boot on a woman's neck. Frida and Sarah make their way to Slater's suite as the beginning of I'm That Girl by Beyoncé plays, in a badass display of bravery and feminine camaraderie, ready to take him down once and for all.

Frida Takes Justice Into Her Own Hands

The end of the film is like the physical manifestation of the phrase "if you can't join them, beat them," and bears similarities to the endings of movies like Knives Out, The Menu, and Poor Things, which have come to be known as movies that are part of the Good For Her genre. While the Me Too movement started off strong and led to the take-down of several powerful men who were abusing their power in Hollywood and beyond, the reality is that a lot of other men who were outed during this time simply laid low, said they were sorry, and continued with their careers with little to no justice served for their victims. Slater even says it in the movie: you can only say "I'm sorry" so many times before the words begin to lose meaning. The end of Blink Twice explores this unfortunate reality, and turns it on its head.

After Frida discovers the truth about the island and fights her way out, instead of telling the police or the media what happened to her, especially since all evidence is destroyed in a fire, she takes justice into her own hands. In the final moments of her and Sarah's confrontation with Slater, she replaces his vape liquid with the perfume, erasing his memory. In the final scene, it is revealed that Frida is now married to Slater, has taken on a new life as the billionaire CEO of Slater's company, King Tech, and is armed with the knowledge of what he and the other men have been doing to young women for who knows how long. Slater's "therapist" Rich (MacLachlan) is shocked to find out that not only does she remember who he is, but she remembers everything that happened to her on the island. The power has shifted in her favor. There is no forgiveness, and forgetting is, in fact, a gift.

The end of Blink Twice is unexpected, to say the least, and subverts expectations about how these kinds of situations usually end, especially when it comes to the lived experiences of women in a patriarchal society. Women are often not believed, silenced, told they are misremembering or making things up, or shamed into keeping quiet in situations that involve sexual abuse and the implicit power imbalances that persist despite all the progress that has been made in the last decade. Kravitz's directorial debut is a fresh take on the revenge movie, and is now part of the Good For Her canon forever.

