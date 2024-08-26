The Big Picture Blink Twice struggled at the box office, grossing $14 million globally on a reported budget of $20 million, with mixed reviews.

Channing Tatum's recent leading roles have underperformed, but his appearance as Gambit in a superhero movie was a hit.

The film, directed by Zoë Kravitz, offers a different perspective on familiar thriller tropes, with positive but not outstanding reviews.

Despite mostly positive reviews and a talented ensemble cast front-and-center, the psychological thriller Blink Twice struggled in its global box office debut this past weekend. Directed by Zoë Kravitz in her debut and starring Channing Tatum, the film was released by Amazon MGM Studios domestically, and by Warner Bros. in overseas markets. W.B. recently struck a similar deal with Universal, when it distributed the disaster film Twisters in international markets. But as with that film, it seems like the studio’s efforts to sell the movie to audiences outside of North America have fallen short.

Blink Twice debuted at the number four spot domestically, grossing just over $7 million. It made just $6.7 million in 73 international markets, for a cumulative global debut of $14 million. The movie was produced on a lean reported budget of $20 million, which means that it isn’t going to be a complete bomb, but Tatum hasn’t been having a good time as a leading man at the box office recently. Before Blink Twice, he starred in the period romantic comedy Fly Me to the Moon, which concluded its domestic run with just $20 million, against a reported budget of $100 million.

The one silver lining for Tatum this year is his long-overdue appearance as Gambit in a live-action superhero movie. He appeared as the character in the blockbuster Deadpool & Wolverine, which has so far grossed over $1.2 billion worldwide. Funnily enough, Tatum was one of the few stars for whom audiences were willing to show up at a far scarier time during the pandemic. The Lost City, in which he starred opposite Sandra Bullock, grossed over $190 million worldwide, while his directorial debut, Dog, grossed around $85 million worldwide.

'Blink Twice' Is a #MeToo Movie with Eat-the-Rich Elements

Close

In Blink Twice, he plays a disgraced billionaire who invites a young woman to his private island for an ominous getaway. The movie opened to mainly positive reviews, and currently sits at a 77% approval rating on the aggregator website Rotten Tomatoes. Blink Twice also earned a 67% audience score on RT, and a rather disappointing B- CinemaScore from the opening day crowds. In her review, Collider’s Taylor Gates wrote that the movie “might not break entirely new ground, but it does offer a slightly different perspective on the sun-soaked, well-worn path it trods.”

Also starring Naomi Ackie, Christian Slater, Simon Rex, Adria Arjona, Haley Joel Osment, Kyle MacLachlan, Geena Davis, and Alia Shawkat, Blink Twice is playing in theaters. Stay tuned to Collider for more updates.