Zoë Kravitz's directorial debut Blink Twice has seen a fair amount of hype leading up to its release, thanks in no small part to strong marketing and a mysterious story. Alas, this has paid off, with the movie already hitting the $15 million mark worldwide after just five days. After a worrying post-opening weekend Monday that saw daily takings drop below $1 million domestically, Tuesday, August 27 brought life back to its theatrical run with a $1.1 million haul that pushed the movie beyond the aforementioned milestone. Internationally, the film has also been received positively, with the UK in particular seeing almost $1 million in ticket sales for Blink Twice on its opening weekend.

Given its reported budget of $20 million, those in the boardroom will surely be enthused by the start Blink Twice has made, especially considering the risky nature of a first-time director and brand-new script. Based on current daily trends, the Channing Tatum-led film is likely to make back its budget within the next five days, with another couple of weeks in theaters hopefully leading to that coveted $40 million, which will mark a successful financial venture.

'Blink Twice' is Promising Start to Directorial Life for Zoë Kravitz

Your browser does not support the video tag.

At a time when the #MeToo movement is so prevalent in films, as well as tech billionaires feeling like the most popular villains of today, Blink Twice is soaked in the cultural zeitgeist. It's difficult then for the film to truly stand out, with many of its themes feeling like a path well walked. Nevertheless, Kravitz puts in the effort to bring a fresh twist to her directorial debut, which pays off with a film that, although it won't threaten to break any records, will prove her talents and set her on the path to a promising directorial career. In her review of the film, Collider's Taylor Gates comments on Kravitz's promise, saying:

"Blink Twice might not break entirely new ground, but it does offer a slightly different perspective on the sun-soaked, well-worn path it trods. While the pacing could be improved and the final moments aren’t altogether consistent with what it sets up, the majority of the bold, anxiety-inducing third act and an array of compelling performances can make you forgive it. It’s not a perfect debut for Kravitz, but it’s an intriguing one to be sure. I look forward to seeing her grow and refine her talents to tell the other stories she must have up her sleeve."

Blink Twice has hit the $15 million mark at the global Box Office. You can catch the film in theaters right now.

Get Tickets