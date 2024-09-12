After a relatively lean debut that certainly raised doubts about its box office potential, Blink Twice has turned out to be a nifty little late-summer hit. The psychological thriller, directed by Zoë Kravitz in her debut, recently passed a new domestic box office milestone, and is on track to hit a respectable global number as it concludes its theatrical run. Blink Twice was released in theaters towards the end of August, in the wake of Deadpool & Wolverine and It Ends with Us, and alongside the disastrous horror remake The Crow.

After just over two weeks of release, the movie has passed the $20 million mark domestically, and with $39 million worldwide so far, is on track to hit $40 million before it is launched on PVOD and other streaming platforms in a few days. Blink Twice was produced on a reported budget of $20 million, which means that even by the most conservative projections, it will pass its theatrical break even point in a few days. The rule of thumb states that a movie needs to gross twice its reported budget in theaters in order to break even, seeing as half the revenue goes to exhibitors. Blink Twice debuted with a soft $7 million domestically and $14 million worldwide in its first weekend, but managed to deliver a strong 34% drop in its sophomore frame.

Starring Channing Tatum as a sketchy tech billionaire who invites a couple of girls to his private island for an ominous party, the movie draws from the #MeToo movement and eat-the-rich cinema. Blink Twice opened to mostly positive reviews, and appears to have settled at a “fresh” 74% approval rating on the aggregator website Rotten Tomatoes. The film's audience score, on the other hand, is slightly weaker, at 69%. Blink Twice also earned a so-so B- CinemaScore from opening day crowds. In her review, Collider’s Taylor Gates noted that the movie has a “pacing problem,” but praised Kravitz’s command over tone. “She’s exceptional when it comes to making you squirm with the scary side of things, evoking rapid heartbeats and sweaty palms as she builds a suffocating sense of anticipation and uncertainty,” a part of the review read.

‘Blink Twice’ Marks an Auspicious Debut for Kravitz

Blink Twice comes on the heels of the similarly themed (but tonally different) Palme d’Or-winning film Triangle of Sadness, Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery, and perhaps most popularly, the HBO anthology series The White Lotus. Also starring Naomi Ackie, Christian Slater, Simon Rex, Adria Arjona, Haley Joel Osment, Kyle MacLachlan, Geena Davis, and Alia Shawkat, Blink Twice is playing in theaters. Stay tuned to Collider for more updates.

