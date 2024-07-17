The Big Picture Set to release on August 23, Blink Twice is a chilling mystery thriller starring Channing Tatum and Naomi Ackie.

Zoë Kravitz's directorial debut traps characters in a power struggle on a private island, promising a tense and immersive film experience.

Featuring a talented ensemble cast, Blink Twice explores themes of power and greed in a dark and isolating environment, set to captivate audiences.

The more fans learn of Zoë Kravitz’s directorial debut Blink Twice, the more anticipation builds. Thanks to an exclusive image revealed via Total Film, stars Naomi Ackie and Channing Tatum seem to be kicking back on vacation, enjoying each other's company in a shift of tone compared to other previously released images. The image gives viewers a look at the private island that is so crucial to the movie's plot, with Tatum's tech billionaire Slater jetting off with his dedicated followers to soak up the island sun. However, one of them, Ackie's Frida, becomes unsure of her own reality after a series of strange events, leading to the quick breakdown of the once solid hierarchy.

Slated for an August 23, 2024 release date, Blink Twice is slowly building fair anticipation before it premieres. A chilling mystery thriller, the film has landed itself an R rating for mature content, with the excited response to this news coming from those fans who can't wait to find out exactly why. The rating has been given for "strong violent content, sexual assault, drug use and language throughout, and some sexual references," with the possibility for a viral moment or two likely to send this feature quickly into the world's eye upon release.

Kravitz Aimed to Trap Her Characters in 'Blink Twice'

Image via Total Film

Alongside the exclusive picture above, Total Film also interviewed both Kravitz and Tatum about the upcoming release, with Kravitz giving a fascinating insight into the intricate design that comes with a movie of this intensity. Themes of power, greed, and wealth are nothing new, especially given the recent run of tech billionaire villains, but that hasn't stopped Kravitz from being meticulous about her unpacking of such themes. In an attempt to grab the most tension from her characters, Kravitz noted, "It was really more about power dynamics. And trying to create a situation where the characters were isolated. That, in my mind, is the scariest situation you could be in – whether you’re trapped in the back of a car, in a closet, or in a dark room at a party. À la Lord of the Flies, I was trying to find an environment where the characters had to stay and deal with the crumbling of the power dynamics."

The movie also features a talented supporting ensemble, which includes the likes of Alia Shawkat, Christian Slater, Simon Rex, Adria Arjona, Haley Joel Osment, Levon Hawke, and many more. The movie is co-written by E.T. Feigenbaum alongside Kravitz, with the likes of Bruce Cohen, Garret Levitz, and Tiffany Persons receiving producer credits.

Blink Twice hits theaters on August 23.