Anticipation is running high for Zoë Kravitz’s directorial debut Blink Twice. Formerly titled Pussy Island, the R-rated feature casts Channing Tatum in a no-holds-barred story that will unsettle the audience while providing some food for thought. From the initial look and trailer of the movie, the rating seems quite apt for its thrilling plot and mature themes. Now, Entertainment Weekly has unveiled some new images that further deepen the mystery, setting the tone for the feature.

The behind-the-scenes image sees Tatum in the pool discussing something with Kravitz. Another sees Naomi Ackie and Adria Arjona having fun at the poolside bar. In another image, Tatum is seen embracing his twisted villain side, while a couple of other shots give us a good look at the cast. The images give away nothing but make the viewer question; what can go wrong when everyone is having so much fun, piquing the interest in this thriller. The cast looks delicious and is full of power-packed performers.

‘Blink Twice’ Addresses Humane Themes

Blink Twice follows a cocktail waitress Frida, who meets a tech billionaire Slater King, at his fundraiser gala. When she is invited to join him and his friends on a dream vacation on his private island afterward, strange things start to happen. As Frida questions her reality, she realizes something sinister is at work and sets out to uncover the truth wanting to make it out of this party alive.

Kravitz reveals that she has been working on the script since 2017 which went to the floor in 2021 “By the time we were really talking about actually making the film, I could see this world and these characters so clearly in my mind and I didn't feel like I would be able to handle trusting somebody else to bring this to life.” Which led her to take on the directorial duties eventually. As for the themes of the movie, she explains,

"I think there are a lot of themes that really fit into each other, like this puzzle in a way, that I don't think I even realized at first as I was writing, which is one of the magical things about writing. You have different layers of things that are going on, and you realize how connected everything is, and just the way that we all internalize all these different kinds of stories and societal norms."

The cast also includes Christian Slater as Vic, Simon Rex as Cody, along with Kyle MacLachlan, Haley Joel Osment as Tom, Geena Davis, Alia Shawkat as Jess, and Levon Hawke. Kravitz directs from a script she co-wrote with E.T. Feigenbaum.

Blink Twice will debut in theaters on August 23. You can check out the new images above.