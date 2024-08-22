Director Zoë Kravitz invites audiences on an unforgettable, nightmare vacation in her directorial debut, Blink Twice. Kravitz, largely known for her impressive performances in films such as the Steven Soderbergh-directed Kimi, Matt Reeves' The Batman, and the Fantastic Beasts franchise, is stepping behind the camera for the first time with the horror thriller, which stars Channing Tatum in a much more sinister role than fans are used to seeing him in. Kravitz's film promises plenty of thrills and chills to spare, and despite 2024's stacked slate of excellent thrillers thus far, Blink Twice is looking to stand out from the pack.

Starring alongside Channing Tatum is Naomi Ackie as Frida, Blink Twice's main protagonist. Tatum's Slater King is a well-known tech billionaire who stumbles upon Ackie's Frida, a cocktail waitress whom he invites to a lavish vacation on his private island. But what begins as a fantastical getaway starts to unravel as Frida uncovers the sinister truth. The film also sports a terrific supporting cast featuring Alia Shawkat as Frida's friend Jess, Christian Slater as Vic, and Red Rocket's Simon Rex as Cody.

With Blink Twice's release date approaching quickly, here is how you can watch the thriller.

Is 'Blink Twice' Streaming?

Unfortunately for those who might want to watch this intense thriller from the comfort of their own home, Blink Twice is exclusively playing in movie theaters upon its release rather than heading straight to streaming. Blink Twice is being distributed by Amazon MGM, so it is reasonable to infer that the film will eventually hit MGM+, following suit with recent releases like the Zendaya-starring tennis drama, Challengers by Luca Guadagnino. That being said, there are currently no official plans for the movie's inevitable streaming debut, and it will likely take Blink Twice at least a couple of months to make its way to digital platforms.

Also, not to be ruled out is a possible release on Prime Video in the future. It is currently unclear as to which of Amazon MGM's streaming services will eventually house the film, but it is certain to be announced in the coming months as Blink Twice ends its run in theaters. In the meantime, stay tuned to Collider for updates.

Is 'Blink Twice' In Theaters?

Blink Twice officially releases exclusively in theaters on Friday, August 23, 2024. But while the horror thriller may be one of the weekend's hottest tickets, it isn't the only major release slated for the weekend, nor will it be Blink Twice's only competition in the crowded summer box office. Alongside Blink Twice, Lionsgate is releasing the gothic action revenge film The Crow starring Bill Skarsgård, a remake of the 1994 classic of the same name.

Blink Twice will also see itself in competition with the current box office rulers such as Fede Álvarez's Alien: Romulus, the latest addition to the beloved sci-fi horror franchise which took the top spot in its debut weekend. Zoë Kravitz's film will also have to go up against Marvel's billion-dollar blockbuster behemoth Deadpool & Wolverine in its fifth weekend, as well as the hit romantic drama and book adaptation It Ends with Us starring Blake Lively in its third weekend.

Find Showtimes for 'Blink Twice'

For those eager to claim their seats, see the links below to acquire your tickets for Blink Twice:

Watch the Trailer for 'Blink Twice'

The official trailer for Blink Twice, which can be viewed above, begins with a striking image of Channing Tatum's Slater King looking beaten and bruised as he announces that everyone has perished (to whom is unclear) before going back to the beginning and establishing all the principal characters of the story, namely Naomi Ackie's Frida. This makes for a subversive and immediately gripping way to open the trailer, setting the tone with an off-putting but witty introduction. The remainder of the trailer perfectly sets up this bizarre mystery of Frida's dream vacation turned nightmare with a series of increasingly strange happenings that tease just enough without revealing too much.

The official synopsis for Blink Twice reads:

"When tech billionaire Slater King (Channing Tatum) meets cocktail waitress Frida (Naomi Ackie) at his fundraising gala, sparks fly. He invites her to join him and his friends on a dream vacation on his private island. It’s paradise. Wild nights blend into sun soaked days and everyone's having a great time. No one wants this trip to end, but as strange things start to happen, Frida begins to question her reality. There is something wrong with this place. She’ll have to uncover the truth if she wants to make it out of this party alive."

Other Thrillers You Can Watch Next:

Kimi (2022)

Steven Soderbergh's cyber-thriller starring Blink Twice's director, Zoë Kravitz, is a simple but effectively tense film. Set during the COVID-19 pandemic, Kimi follows agoraphobic tech worker Angela Childs (Kravitz) who uncovers evidence of a crime and is forced to leave her home and brave the outside world to get involved.

Get Out (2017)

Jordan Peele's Oscar-winning horror thriller is an easy recommendation when it comes to this genre, as it is easily one of the most acclaimed and admired films of the past decade. Oscar-winner Daniel Kaluuya (who was also nominated for this film) plays Chris, a young African American man who goes on a seemingly decent weekend vacation to the estate of his white girlfriend's parents. But tensions quickly begin to rise among the family as Chris starts to suspect something is seriously wrong. A modern classic of the genre,

A Perfect Getaway (2009)

Sticking with the concept of island vacations taking a dark turn, A Perfect Getaway is an often overlooked thriller from the late 2000s despite its all-star cast featuring Steve Zahn (Joy Ride), Milla Jovovich (Resident Evil), Timothy Olyphant (The Crazies), and Chris Hemsworth (Thor) among others. Directed by Riddick franchise helmer David Twohy, the film follows a couple (Zahn and Jovovich) whose Hawaiian vacation takes a dark turn as they realize that someone is stalking and killing tourists on the island. With plenty of genuine surprises among its various twists and turns, this is an underrated gem to seek out.