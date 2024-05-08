The Big Picture Zoe Kravitz's directorial debut Blink Twice, starring Channing Tatum and Naomi Ackie, has received an R rating for its mature content.

The film follows the story of a young woman invited to a private island by a tech billionaire, where strange events unfold.

Tatum plays a dark and twisted character in Blink Twice, promising uncomfortable themes and a talk-worthy performance.

Zoe Kravitz’s directorial debut Blink Twice, formerly titled Pussy Island, starring Channing Tatum has got an R rating. The film released its first trailer weeks ago, which showcased a thrilling mystery plot. The feature garnered a mature rating for “strong violent content, sexual assault, drug use and language throughout, and some sexual references,” Bloody Disgusting reports. Meaning that Kravitz has envisioned a no-holds-barred story that will unsettle people while giving them some food for thought.

The film follows a cocktail waitress Frida, who meets a tech billionaire Slater King at his fundraiser gala. Afterward, she is invited to join him and his friends on a dream vacation on his private island. But when strange things start to happen on the island, Frida questions her reality. As she realizes something is wrong with this place, Frida sets out to uncover the truth if she wants to make it out of this party alive.

Channing Tatum Plays a Twisted Villain in ‘Blink Twice’

‘Blink Twice’ sees a villainous turn in Tatum, who is usually seen in feel-good dramatic, romantic, or comedic roles. He plays the billionaire Slater King, who invites the young woman to the party and is also the mastermind of this thrilling mystery as the trailer sees him as the last person alive. Tatum previously noted, "I play someone a little darker than I've ever played. We are definitely exploring some very uncomfortable themes, and, I don't want to give away too much, but I've definitely never played a character like [this].”

Tatum’s comments are in line with the movie’s rating and his fans would love to see him getting dark and dirty, he described his experience playing Slater as, “It was scary to play, because it's definitely going to be a talk piece when it comes out. I think people are really gonna want to talk about it. That's kind of the point, in a way. It's meant to unsettle you.” It’ll be fascinating to see what Slater is up to in this psychological black comedy-thriller film.

The movie also have an impressive lineup of stars like Naomi Ackie as Frida, Christian Slater as Vic, Simon Rex as Cody, and Adria Arjona as Sarah. Further rounding off the cast are Kyle MacLachlan, Haley Joel Osment as Tom, Geena Davis, Alia Shawkat as Jess, and Levon Hawke. Kravitz directs from a script she co-wrote with E.T. Feigenbaum.

Blink Twice will debut in theaters on August 23. You can learn more details about the film with our guide here.