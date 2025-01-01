With movies like The Babadook and Hereditary helping the horror subgenre of trauma gain a solid footing over the last decade, filmmakers have now more than ever been able to use very real experiences as the foundation for feature-length terror. Searching for the perfect story with which to make her directorial debut, actress-turned-filmmaker Zoë Kravitz looked no further than the aforementioned subgenre for her production, Blink Twice. The psychological thriller took a reality that many women have unfortunately found themselves in and put a Hollywood twist on it, making it all the more terrifying. Through her vision, which she also co-penned alongside E.T. Feigenbaum, Kravitz perfectly captured the maddening feelings associated with gaslighting, power dynamics, and assault. Soon, audiences who were unable to catch the film during its theatrical run will have the opportunity to stream it at home when Blink Twice makes its way onto Prime Video on January 21.

Through masterful storytelling, Kravitz and Feigenbaum not only take audiences on a twisted tale of unsettling and paranoia-driven horror in Blink Twice, but they also dig into dynamics like power imbalance and financial privilege. The movie centers around Naomi Ackie’s (Whitney Houston: I Wanna Dance With Somebody) Frida, a cocktail waitress who, along with her friend, Jess (Alia Shawkat), meets a billionaire tech creator named Slater King (Channing Tatum) while working at an exclusive event. The pair hit it off with the entrepreneur, who invites them on a destination getaway to his own private island for a few days of fun in the sun. Both Frida and Jess accept the invite and soon find themselves in the middle of a nightmare situation when they realize they can’t fully account for all the hours in their day.

‘Blink Twice’s Star-Studded Cast

Aside from the impressive leading trio, Kravitz assembled a crack ensemble for her directorial debut. Filling out the impressive lineup of supporting performers is a list that includes Christian Slater (Dexter: Original Sin), Geena Davis (A League of Their Own), Simon Rex (Scary Movie 3), Adria Arjona (Father of the Bride), Kyle MacLachlan (Twin Peaks), and Haley Joel Osment (The Sixth Sense). With a Certified Fresh critics’ approval rating of 75% on Rotten Tomatoes, Kravitz’s first venture into filmmaking proved to be a win among critics and also raked in a pretty penny at the global box office, earning $46.4 million by the time it left cinemas.

With its Prime Video arrival imminent, a fresh wave of eyeballs will be captivated by the horror of Tatum’s privileged billionaire when Blink Twice arrives on January 21.