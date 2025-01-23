Fans are loving Channing Tatum’s villainous turn in Zoë Kravitz’s directorial debut Blink Twice. The thriller had a great response at the box office during its brief release window, and now it has got another warm response on streaming. The movie has just made its debut on Prime Video and has quickly risen to #2 worldwide, according to Flix Patrol.

The movie co-written by Kravitz and E.T. Feigenbaum, is garnering a lot of appreciation for elaborating on the themes such as gaslighting, power dynamics, and assault. Audiences go on a twisted ride of unsettling paranoia-driven horror in Blink Twice, as it further digs into dynamics like power imbalance and financial privilege. The movie has a 75% rating on Rotten Tomatoes with appreciation for Kravitz’s vision, the film's various performances, and its captivating storytelling.

What Is ‘Blink Twice’ About?

Blink Twice follows cocktail waitress Frida (Naomi Ackie), who meets tech billionaire, Slater King (Tatum), at his fundraising gala. When he invites her to join him and his friends for a dream vacation on his private island, wild nights soon blend into sun-soaked days. But things take a turn when strange things start to happen, Frida must uncover the truth if she hopes to make it out alive. Do note that the movie comes with a trigger warning, as the film deals directly with sexual violence. Speaking to Collider, Kravitz divulged the essence of the movie:

“It was less of an idea and more of a feeling to start with. I don't know if you know the original title of the film, which is Pussy Island, but wanting to explore power and taking back power — specifically that word and what we've come to feel when we hear that word — and wanting to really explore how absurd it is that women are asked to forget and pretend and smile through pain and speak with our eyes because we can't say it out loud and really wanting to highlight how insane that is and tiring and fucked up."

The movie stars Ackie as Frida, Tatum as Slater King, Alia Shawkat as Jess, Christian Slater as Vic, Simon Rex as Cody, Adria Arjona as Sarah, Haley Joel Osment as Tom, Liz Caribel as Camilla, and Levon Hawke as Lucas. Further rounding off the cast are Trew Mullen, Geena Davis, Kyle MacLachlan, Cris Costa, María Elena Olivares, Saul Williams, Tiffany Persons, Aaron Himelstein, and Kravitz.

Blink Twice is streaming on Prime Video. You can check out the trailer above and stay tuned to Collider for more such updates.

