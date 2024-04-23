This article covers a developing story. Continue to check back with us as we will be adding more information as it becomes available.

The Big Picture Zoë Kravitz's directorial debut Blink Twice, formerly known as Pussy Island, features an impressive all-star cast and a romance with Channing Tatum.

The thriller delves into the dark sides of wealth and power, with Channing Tatum breaking out of his typecasted box as a villain in this uncharted role.

Zoë Kravitz's vision of lust and deception comes to life in the trailer, showcasing Tatum's ability to be sinister in Blink Twice, arriving in theaters on August 23.

It’s been nearly three years and a title change since it was first announced that Zoë Kravitz would be making her directorial debut, and now we have the debut trailer for Blink Twice, the movie formerly known as Pussy Island. Already having an impressive career that’s spanned both film and television, it’s no surprise that Kravitz was able to nab an all-star cast for her big debut, hooking names like Naomi Ackie (Whitney Houston: I Wanna Dance with Somebody) and Channing Tatum (She’s the Man). Not only marking a major milestone in her professional life, but Blink Twice has also been monumental for her personal future as a romance, sparked between her and Tatum, with the pair now engaged. Proving that the wait has been beyond worth it, Kravitz’s vision of lust and deception comes to life in the first look.

The trailer digs into the idea of "nice guys" as Tatum's character walks around a party introducing his guest, Frida (Ackie) to a slew of his friends — all of whom are played by some very famous faces. After receiving an invite from the well-to-do entrepreneur to his personal island, Frida can't help but oblige. But, when things begin to get weird - and we mean weird - she wonders if she'll make it out alive.

Aside from previous loglines teasing that the film would show one of the dark sides of wealth and power, there’s been an air of mystery surrounding Kravitz’s directorial debut, one that’s unraveled more thanks to the first trailer. Along with Ackie and Tatum in the leading roles, Blink Twice also features performances from Simon Rex (Red Rocket), Geena Davis (A League of Their Own), Haley Joel Osment (The Sixth Sense), Christian Slater (The Spiderwick Chronicles), Alia Shawkat (Search Party), Kyle MacLachlan (Fallout), and Adria Arjona (Hit Man). Along with helming the thriller, Kravitz also penned its script alongside E.T. Feigenbaum, who holds writing credits on the Hulu series High Fidelity, in which Kravitz starred.

‘Blink Twice’ Is Uncharted Territory For Channing Tatum

A solid chunk of Tatum’s career has been dedicated to action roles in films like G.I. Joe: The Rise of Cobra and White House Down, with the majority of people likely connecting his name to the Magic Mike franchise or even comedies such as The Lost City or the 21 Jump Street film series. But, Blink Twice gives the actor a chance to break out of his typecasted box and enter his villain era. Back in 2022, Kravitz opened up about why Tatum jumped out to her during the casting process as being her number one pick to play the film’s primary antagonist, explaining,

“I think that’s exciting to watch someone who’s mostly played boy next door, good guy, love interest, all of that. I felt, even from afar, before I knew him, that he was a feminist and that he wasn’t afraid of exploring that darkness, because he knows he’s not that. That’s why I was drawn to him and I wanted to meet with him. And I was right.”

With today’s trailer, it definitely looks like Kravitz’s leap of faith and chance-taking with Tatum’s ability to be sinister will pay off when Blink Twice arrives in theaters on August 23. You can check out the first look below.