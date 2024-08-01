The Big Picture Channing Tatum stars as a creepy tech mogul in the horror thriller Blink Twice, directed by Zoë Kravitz.

The stacked cast includes Naomi Ackie, Christian Slater, Geena Davis, and Haley Joel Osment.

The film follows two women who find themselves in danger on a mysterious private island.

The idea of a handsome billionaire being a certified creep isn’t that much of a stretch, but Channing Tatum (The Lost City) really raises the bar for the real-life weirdos in the second trailer for Blink Twice. Zoë Kravitz (Big Little Lies) celebrates her feature-length directorial debut with the horror thriller that follows two unsuspecting women who find themselves at the center of a twisted game on the depraved tech mogul’s private island. Featuring BAFTA nominee Naomi Ackie (Whitney Houston: I Wanna Dance with Somebody) in the co-leading role opposite Tatum, the latest trailer for Blink Twice teases the 1% horror that will jet set onto screens on August 23.

Slater King (Tatum) sits down for an interview in the new Blink Twice trailer where he reveals to the host that he’s been taking a break from the public eye because he’s found paradise on his own private island. While Slater explains the how's and why's of his new relaxed way of life, viewers are introduced to Ackie’s Frida and her friend, Jess (Alia Shawkat). Working as cocktail waitresses, the women quickly jump on the opportunity of a lifetime when Slater invites them to vacation with him and his wealthy pals on the island. There are more than a few red flags that pop up when the pair of pals arrive at their destination, but they continue to brush them off as “rich people things” (totally fair). However, as things get stranger and stranger (we’re talking Haley Joel Osment playing the ukulele by the pool strange), and their short-term memory begins to fade, the ladies start to realize their lives may be in jeopardy.

Check Out the Stacked Cast Behind Zoë Kravitz’s Directorial Debut

Sure, Kravitz is the daughter of a rock icon and an Emmy Award nominated actress (and absolute goddess), so she may have had a one-up in getting into the industry, but her talent has spoken for itself. With this in mind, it’s no wonder she was able to get so many top-tier names onboard for Blink Twice. Filling out the call sheet are Christian Slater (Interview with the Vampire), Simon Rex (Red Rocket), Adria Arjona (Hit Man), Kyle MacLachlan (Twin Peaks), Geena Davis (A League of Their Own), and Levon Hawke (The Crowded Room).

Check out the second trailer for Blink Twice above and stay tuned to Collider for more information. The movie arrives in cinemas in the U.S. on August 23.