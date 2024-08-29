Zoë Kravitz’s directorial debut Blink Twice is making headlines, and a huge reason why is because the first thing shown on screen is an unmissable trigger warning. The warning is different from the usual trigger warning that accompanies the age rating. Instead, Blink Twice is transparent and blatant about its subject matter. Trigger warnings are much more commonplace in TV, warning viewers of scenes that might be disturbing or upsetting to give them the chance to make a conscious decision if the content is something they want to consume. However, the trigger warning at the beginning of Blink Twice is not something seen frequently in cinemas. Yet, the movie’s content is graphic and distressing, more than warranting the warning — and it could signal the start of a new normal.

What Is 'Blink Twice' About?

Your browser does not support the video tag.

Blink Twice follows Frida (Naomi Ackie) and her best friend Jess (Alia Shawkat) who get invited to tech billionaire Slater King's (Channing Tatum) private island for an exclusive getaway with a group of his acquaintances, including Christian Slater, Haley Joel Osment, and Adria Arjona. When they arrive, their phones are taken away from them by Slater's assistant, Stacy (Geena Davis), and locked away; Slater explains that he uses the island to get away from reality and, in order to fully appreciate it, the others should resist technology for the duration of their stay. However, this is no wellness retreat; instead, the group begins to engage in lavish pool parties and extravagant evening meals, using recreational substances into the small hours. Time becomes distorted for Frida as she struggles to remember what day it is and starts waking up with inexplicable bruises and dirt under her nails. It is evident not all is as it seems on the island and something unusual is afoot.

What Does 'Blink Twice's Trigger Warning Say?

Close

Blink Twice immediately warns the audience that it “is a psychological thriller about the abuse of power," reminding viewers that it is fictional, but that there are “mature themes and depictions of violence - including sexual violence." It also encourages those who may be affected by the movie’s themes to seek help on the movie’s dedicated resources webpage, which re-iterates to those who have experienced sexual violence or know someone who has that it is not their fault, and that they are not alone. As a direct result of the way It Ends With Us poorly handled these warnings, Blink Twice issued a trigger warning and holds accountability for the shocking and sudden nature of its content. The trigger warning was also posted to social media prior to the movie’s release, meaning the decision to avoid it if necessary could be made before the consumer had even bought a ticket.

The marketing material aside from the trigger warning was fairly vague and secretive, as it didn’t reveal much about the nuances of the plot. Therefore, seeing the trigger warning before the movie could be seen as giving away the major reveal of the movie and causing it to be predictable (you know exactly where it is going as soon as they get on the jet to Slater King’s (Channing Tatum) island). However, the purpose of the movie is not to shock viewers with an unexpected plot line, it is a traumatic portrayal of reality. It handles the aftermath of sexual assault for victims and the emotional trauma and pain they feel.

'Blink Twice' Learned From 'It Ends With Us' Mistakes

Image via Sony Pictures Releasing

The marketing of Blink Twice is a huge contrast to Blake Lively's It Ends With Us, a movie that was criticized for the lack of transparency in its marketing. The adaptation of Colleen Hoover’s novel of the same name leaned into the romance genre during press, focusing on floral designer dresses and social media posts indicating the movie was "a good girl’s night out." However, the content deals with themes of domestic violence and trauma that was ultimately glossed over in its marketing. The movie settles for an end credits message played after many had left the theater. It's important to recognize that the movie puts in place resources for those who need them, but in this case, it doesn’t act as a warning, as by the time the message appears, the movie is over.

The movie industry could learn from Blink Twice’s trigger warning. Sexual violence isn’t a plot twist; it is an upsetting reality of life, and Blink Twice doesn't hold back. There are resources for those who seek out trigger warnings, such as Does the Dog Die?, but sometimes these can give away unexpected major spoilers. The trigger warning before Blink Twice doesn’t spoil the movie in any way — instead, it is a vital lesson in transparent marketing when dealing with sensitive topics.

Blink Twice is in theaters now.

Buy Tickets