The Big Picture Zoë Kravitz, known for her roles in big Hollywood productions, is making her directorial debut with the film Blink Twice, set to be released on Aug. 23, 2024.

The film, previously titled Pussy Island, stars Channing Tatum and Naomi Ackie and follows the story of a cocktail waitress who joins a tech billionaire on a dream vacation that takes a dark turn.

Blink Twice also features an A-list cast and is a collaboration between Amazon MGM, Tatum's production banner, Kravitz's production banner, and Bold Choices.

Zoë Kravitz has made quite the name for herself in recent years with roles in a number of high-profile projects. Her next endeavor, though, is her directorial debut Blink Twice, and audiences will soon have a chance to check out her work, as Deadline reported that the film has scored an Aug. 23, 2024, theatrical release date from Amazon MGM Studios.

This is also the first notice of a re-titling for the project, as the film has previously been called Pussy Island. Plot details mostly remain vague, but Kravitz's directorial debut will star Channing Tatum as tech billionaire Slater King. He meets a cocktail waitress named Frida, played by Naomi Ackie, at one of his galas, according to a synopsis of the film. King invites her to join him and his friends on a dream vacation on his private island. Wild nights blend into sun soaked days and everyone’s having a great time. No one wants this trip to end, but as strange things start to happen, Frida begins to question her reality and will have to uncover the truth if she wants to make it out of this party alive.

Beyond Tatum and Ackie, Blink Twice will also star an A-list cast of Simon Rex, Christian Slater, Geena Davis, Adria Arjona, Haley Joel Osment, Kyle MacLachlan, and Alia Shawkat. Kravitz directed the film from a script she co-wrote with E.T. Feigenbaum. Kravitz also produces alongside Bruce Cohen, Tiffany Persons, and Garret Levitz. The film is a collaboration between Amazon MGM, Tatum's Free Association production banner, Kravitz's This Is Important production banner, and Bold Choices.

Kravitz Has Been in Numerous High-Profile Projects

The daughter of singer Lenny Kravitz, Kravtiz has appeared in many large-scale Hollywood productions. This includes roles in films such as Mad Max: Fury Road, Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse, and the Divergent and Fantastic Beasts franchises. She also garnered critical acclaim for her work in HBO's drama Big Little Lies alongside an ensemble cast including Nicole Kidman, Reese Witherspoon, Alexander Skarsgård, Shailene Woodley, and more.

Kravitz stretched her voice acting chops as Catwoman in the animated The Lego Batman Movie. Her role was well recieved and she would end up translating the feline heroine into live-action in The Batman, starring alongside Robert Pattinson as the titular Caped Crusader. She earned a number of award nominations for her performance, and a sequel is already in development - though Kravitz's return has not been confirmed.

Development on Blink Twice was first announced in 2021. Casting on the film was announced throughout the next year, with filming commencing in June 2022. Kravitz said of her experience directing that she was "learning a lot about what it takes to make a movie and how many fires are constantly being put out."

Blink Twice will be released in theaters in the U.S. on Aug. 23, 2024.