The Big Picture Zoë Kravitz shows off her considerable skills as a director with her debut, Blink Twice.

Kravitz utilizes some of Stanley Kubrick's filmmaking techniques within her thriller.

Like Kubick, Blink Twice dives into themes of toxic masculinity and sexual anxiety.

Zoë Kravitz has defined herself as one of the best actresses of her generation by working with some of the best filmmakers out there. It’s impressive that an actress of her relative youth has managed to work with legends like George Miller, M. Night Shyamalan, Steven Soderbergh, Matthew Vaughn, Matt Reeves, and Andrew Niccol, so it's no surprise that Kravitz decided to step behind the camera to make her directorial debut with the new dark psychological thriller Blink Twice. Although the film’s narrative is certainly intended to spark comparisons to recent scandals, Blink Twice is indebted to the signature style of the legendary Stanley Kubrick.

Set in a version of today’s celebrity culture that feels not that dissimilar from reality, Blink Twice centers on the young cocktail waitresses Frida (Naomi Ackie) and Jess (Alia Shawkat), who are invited to join the tech mogul Slater King (Channing Tatum) on a mysterious getaway to his private island. It’s on this island that Frida and Jess meet King’s friends Vic (Christian Slater), Cody (Simon Rex), and Tom (Haley Joel Osment), all of whom seem to enjoy indulging their drug habits and partying where no one can see them. Although it begins as a fairly standard satire of capitalistic greed, Blink Twice transforms into a visceral, nasty thriller with a distinct Kubrickian edge.

‘Blink Twice’ Uses Many of Stanley Kubrick's Filmmaking Techniques

Kravitz certainly wouldn’t be the first filmmaker to draw from Kubrick’s influence, as the stylistic flourishes that he developed are present within the canon of current directors likeChristopher Nolan, David Fincher, Bong Joon-ho, andPaul Thomas Anderson, among many others. However,Kravitz utilizes many signature devices that Kubrick first made iconic with his series of masterpieces. Most notable is the use of the “time-skipping” device Kubrick lionized inA Clockwork Orange and2001: A Space Odyssey, which involves sharp edits between different moments in the story to indicate the mental distress that a character is experiencing. This is used most effectively in a critical scene inBlink Twice in which Frida begins to recognize that parts of her memories have been wiped, and that Jess has seemingly disappeared from the island entirely. A few lingering shots of Frida staring directly at the camera with a look of pure horror in her eyes feels like a less-than-subtle (but still completely effective) homage to the iconic moments involvingJack Nicholson and the late greatShelley Duvall inThe Shining.

Kravitz pays tribute to Kubrick’s bravery by tackling difficult subject material that could potentially become quite controversial. Kubrick was certainly no stranger to incorporating graphic imagery within his films, but they are often noted for the psychologically disturbing ideas that they put forward. A Clockwork Orange worked as a brilliant piece of social satire because it showed how challenging it would be to curb youthful violence without violating the laws of humanity. Kravitz creates a similar thesis at the end of Blink Twice in which King suggests that what he desires most is to live his life without ever having to apologize for his actions. The fact that both A Clockwork Orange and Blink Twice incorporate extended, graphic scenes of sexual assault only makes their sinister subtext more upsetting.

'Blink Twice' Homages Many Kubrick Classics

Blink Twice has many notable callbacks to Kubrick’s best films that indicate that Kravitz certainly did her homework when researching the great works of cinema. A key scene in which Frida discovers a series of photographs that point to King’s unusual origins serves as a nice throwback to The Shining that still works in the context of Blink Twice’s narrative. Similarly, the inventive method in which Kubrick tells a crime story from multiple perspectives in his underrated heist thriller The Killing is one that Kravitz lifts directly for a moment, showing how King seduces and captures his potential victims. Certain scenes are even more visually evocative; a moment in which several characters run through the wilderness adorned in masks and cloaks sparks many comparisons with the sinister conspirators at the heart of Eyes Wide Shut. Eyes Wide Shut is certainly a film that is made to inspire conspiracy theories, and Kravitz creates a similar dynamic thanks to Blink Twice’s less-than-subtle allusions to recent news controversies.

Kravitz seems interested in unpacking toxic masculinity and sexual anxiety in the same way that Kubrick did, as she explores the extreme lengths that men like King will go to to claim to be “good people.” Kubrick examined pedophilia in Lolita, jealousy in Eyes Wide Shut, and spousal abuse in The Shining, and each of these was successful because he was willing to characterize his male characters as clueless idiots who didn’t know the power that they had over women. Kravitz explores similar gender dynamics in Blink Twice, as an actor as talented as Tatum is capable of giving a performance that is both terrifying and hilarious all at once. The brilliance of casting former heartthrobs and young stars like Osment, MacLachlan, and Slater is that Kravitz knows that the audience will have an inherent familiarity with them that makes the eventual reveal of their real nature more upsetting to watch.

What Does 'Blink Twice' Say About Kravitz as a Filmmaker?

Blink Twice is an extraordinary directorial debut because Kravitz wasn’t interested in playing it safe and making the type of familiar film that could easily get her future work. Kravitz clearly had enough clout to make a strange, graphic R-rated movie that would have struggled to make it to the screen otherwise. In an era when so many of the best young filmmakers are caught up in the studio system and forced to make franchise films that they have little emotional connection with, Kravtiz is a role model that other aspiring directors should look up to.

