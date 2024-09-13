Joe Begos’ 2019 Bliss blends all the grungy glamor of a Bret Easton Ellis novel with 1970s campy body horror to the grand heights of mind-altering cosmic horror. Starring Dora Madison as Dezzy, a Los Angeles artist struggling to paint now that she’s sober, Bliss takes the audience on a bender like no other. As Dezzy falls back into drugs and partying, she makes great strides in her painting, at the cost of waking up covered in blood with no memory of the night before. Breaking her sobriety with a new drug, bliss, Dezzy experiences terrifying and surreal visions. Under the influence, her friend, Courtney (Tru Collins), slips her something else entirely. Dezzy begins to experience a thirst for blood that sends her into a bloody spiral. As Dezzy roams Los Angeles’ party scene, high and wild, the walls of reality begin to collapse around her. The horror could be an induced hallucination, or it could be real. Through a carefully curated aesthetic and eclectic editing, Bliss drugs the viewer alongside Dezzy to simulate a 90-minute-long trip unlike any other.

The Horror in ‘Bliss’ Is a Campy Throwback to the 1970s

As Dezzy falls into a supernatural drug-induced psychosis, Bliss kicks off its bizarre brand of horror. Gore galore collides with incomprehensible cosmic terror as Dezzy becomes increasingly dependent on supernatural drugs to finish her painting. There are a few fight scenes towards the end of the movie. In them, the body horror is visceral and strange. As throats get ripped out and fingers bitten off, the sound effects are dialed up to 11. The sound design for the bone-crunching and wet squishes gives the viewer shivers. The exposed carnage looks nasty, reminiscent pf chunky meat. None of the gore appears overly realistic; instead, it favors a more stylized look. Watching these violent sequences, the bloodshed comes off as artsy rather than gritty. The gore becomes surrealist as the movie draws to a close and Dezzy has officially spun out of control. Bodies melt like Jello or squeeze wax. It feels unreal, emphasizing the niggling possibility that none of this is actually happening and that it’s all been a bad trip. In maintaining this style, Bliss’ gore doesn’t make it a scary movie as much as it makes it a visually exciting one.

Bliss takes several aesthetic cues from '70s sexploitation films, which casts the violence in a campy light. Dezzy frequently wakes up naked and covered in blood. One of the final scenes of the film features her twirling around her apartment, stripping her clothing off, and smearing blood and guts over her naked skin. One of the first signs the drug, bliss, is affecting Dezzy is her hallucinating blood pouring from her neck. She stands in a grotty club bathroom and seductively runs her hands along her upper body, watching as the blood spills and oozes down her neck and onto her chest. Her lack of alarm lulls the audience into relative calm, choosing to believe this is simply a hallucination. As the body count begins to stack up, blood spurts from victims like geysers. The overabundance of gore feels theatrical and revelatory. As Dezzy overindulges in drugs and partying, the film likewise leans into obscene dramatics. The lurid red of the blood perfectly matches the color scheme of Bliss. The lighting of the film is electric and bright. Favoring glamorous reds, purples, and blues, Bliss generates an otherworldly vibe. Depending on the color, a different tone is established for the scene. When Dezzy is out and partying, the lights flash and pulse. Watching Dezzy and Courtney thrash on the dance floor while blinding lights cut in and out tricks the viewer into feeling like they’re right next to the characters. Back at her apartment, while Dezzy works on her painting, infernal red candles burn and cast the set in an ominous light.

Editing Emphasizes the Cosmic Horror Trippiness of ‘Bliss’

Bliss teases whether the aforementioned violent sequences are real, with Dezzy experiencing what she believes to be drug-induced blackouts. As she questions reality, Bliss pushes this cosmic theme of unreality. Humanity, specifically Dezzy's humanity, becomes elastic as she consumes more bliss and blood. She pierces the veil of reality, as she unknowingly paints a window into Hell. Bliss incorporates trippy editing and an electric, psychedelic soundtrack to elevate this tone and atmosphere of cosmic horror. The editing casts a surrealist lens over Bliss, creating the vibe that an otherworldly force is falling upon LA, and specifically, Dezzy. The camera is constantly in motion, spinning with Dezzy as she dances in a manic state or pulling away from her as she falls into a bliss-induced haze. When she begins to panic, the shot warps as the camera switches to a fishbowl lens, distorting the edges of the shot as well as the textual reality of the scene. As Dezzy questions what’s real, so too does the viewer.

During the handful of painting sequences, clips of Dezzy out on the town are interspersed over her working. As she paces her apartment and furiously paints, there are quick flashes of her on the dance floor, having a threesome with Courtney and Ronnie (Rhys Wakefield), or biting someone. The disorienting nature of these scenes is then compounded by Dezzy not remembering anything the next morning. She does not recall working on the painting, nor does she know what she did after taking the drug. Bliss is also careful to update the viewer on the painting’s progress. What at first appeared to be a sunset is rapidly becoming a hellscape full of tortured bodies. A force greater than Dezzy seems to be possessing her, inspiring her process with deadly consequences.

While Bliss works to subject Dezzy and the audience to the most bizarre trip of their lives, the most incredible soundtrack plays in the background. The electric rock and alternative metal, heavy with guitar riffs and screeching, underscore the cosmic unreality of the movie. Dezzy and Courtney have a conversation at the start of the film about seeing some local bands playing at a dive. None of the bands playing throughout are mainstream, which gives the underground party scene a grungy believability. The songs, however, help elevate the cosmic tone Bliss is playing with. The synthetic notes and psychedelic bars feed into the unreality Dezzy is experiencing. Combined with the spinning camera, bright visuals, and choppy editing, the music compounds the feeling of riding an epic high or crashing from insane heights.

Bliss is a film concerned with aesthetics. Through expert use of flashy visuals, Begos incorporates aspects of gore, cosmic horror, and arthouse into Bliss. The convergence of these genres results in an electric movie, one that keeps the viewer on their toes, constantly wondering what is real and what is a hallucination. As Bliss textually toys with the fabric of reality, it also subconsciously teases the same question through editing. Surrealist editing and intoxicating music only fuel the trippy nature of Bliss. If anyone is looking to experience acid without actually doing acid, Bliss is the movie to watch.

Bliss is currently available to stream on Prime Video in the U.S.

