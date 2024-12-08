Steve McQueen's latest film, Blitz, tells the story of a young boy trying to find his way back to his mother in London during World War II. When Rita (Saoirse Ronan) sends her son George (Elliott Heffernan) to the countryside for his own safety as London endures the German bombing campaign known as the Blitz, George escapes and makes his way back to the city to rejoin his mother. Ronan is predictably great as Rita, and Heffernan gives a commendable performance as George in his acting debut, but Benjamin Clementine's performance is one of the most impactful of the film, despite his limited screen time. His character, Ife, is the kindest stranger George meets as he navigates war-torn London and arguably the most important for his character development, helping him understand his heritage and providing him with a positive, trustworthy role model.

Ife Helps George Embrace His Heritage

After George jumps off the train and finds his way back to London, he stumbles across Empire Arcade, a shopping arcade decorated with art depicting scenes of slavery, colonialism, and racist caricatures of Black people, where he's stopped by Ife, a Nigerian-British officer. George giggles when Ife tells him his name, and Ife explains it means “love” in Nigerian. When Ife takes George with him to do his rounds, we learn that Ife grew up in the Gold Coast, and he explains that Africa is not just some faraway place where lions and crocodiles live but has cities, cars, and buses like George is used to seeing in London. He doesn’t want the racist portraits George saw in the arcade to be the only image he has of Black people but responds with compassion and understanding when George denies being Black himself.

Since his father was unjustly deported to Grenada before he was born, George was raised by his white mother and grandfather, and this appears to be the first time George has interacted with another Black man on such a personal basis. Ife treats him with nothing but kindness and tenderness, leading by example and helping him understand his uniquely precarious position in their racist society.

Ife's Influence on George in 'Blitz'

Throughout the film, we see George facing racism from many, including other kids his age. Being raised surrounded exclusively by white people and without ever having met his father makes it difficult for George to understand his identity. Meeting Ife and observing the way he navigates the world as a Black man opens George’s eyes. As they patrol the dark, quiet streets of London, Ife stops to tell someone to turn their lights off during the blackout, and the man rudely slams the door in his face without a word. When the air raid alarms sound, Ife and George rush to a nearby bomb shelter where Ife is forced to defuse the tension when a white couple tries to put a sheet up to separate themselves from a Sikh family nearby. Ife calmly takes the sheet down and tells them there is no room for segregation in the shelter, encouraging the shelterers to treat each other with compassion and respect. George watches him with a smile, and after Ife tucks him into bed, George confidently tells him, “I am Black.”

Clementine Gives an Understated but Impactful Performance as Ife in ‘Blitz'

You may recognize Benjamin Clementine from his role in Dune: Part One, though Blitz is only his second professional acting role. Clementine immediately brings a sense of tranquility to a film defined by chaos, stealing the show with the very minimal screen time he’s given. He gives an understated but memorable performance as Ife — the most important character in George’s journey across London, who not only protects and guides George but helps him come to terms with his identity. He’s gentle and soft-spoken in all his interactions with George but confident and commanding when it comes to dealing with others who see him as lesser despite his position of authority as an air raid warden.

According to McQueen, Ife's character is based on Ita Ekpenyon, a real Nigerian air raid warden in London during World War II. Ife is the first friendly face George comes across in London as he desperately tries to track down his mother, and the immediate sense of trust George feels towards Ife is apparent. Ife’s warmth and pure intentions lead George to believe the other strangers who stop to help him along his way will be just as genuine, but after Ife’s implied offscreen death, George is tricked and lied to by others who purport to help him. Though Ronan and Heffernan are the true stars of the film, with approximately ten minutes of screen time, Ife’s character — and Clementine’s dignified performance — still makes a major impact.

