Steve McQueen’s upcoming historical drama Blitz has garnered much interest even before its release. Everyone is curious to see what the 12 Years a Slave director has cooked up this time as the upcoming movie takes us back to difficult times of World War II and is led by Oscar-nominated actress Saoirse Ronan. While the details on the feature are scarce a new look at the movie has been provided by New York Film Festival as the movie will make its North American premiere during the festival.

The new image sees Rita (Ronan) taking her young son George (Elliott Heffernan) somewhere in a hurry, the luggage in her hand hits that this is probably the moment when George will be sent away to safety. While the image does not give away much it sets an urgent, time-bomb-ticking, tone for the film which is perfectly balanced with a soothing and warm color pallet in the frame.

What’s ‘Blitz’ About?

Set in the backdrop of WWII, Blitz follows nine-year-old George, who lives in London during World War II, when the bombs start falling on the city during The Blitz, he is sent to safety in the English countryside by his mother Rita. As the bombs continue to drop on the British capital city, George soon finds himself in "immense peril" while his mother searches for her missing child. While the plot seems too much to take in, McQueen is well known for handling complicated subjects with sensitivity and integrity while creating thrilling dramas. With a plethora of talents behind and in front of the camera the movie could be the next war movie to watch out for.

Along with Ronan as Rita and Heffernan as George, the movie also cast compelling performances from Leigh Gill as Mickey Davis, Harris Dickinson as Jack, Erin Kellyman as Doris, Stephen Graham as Albert, Paul Weller as Gerald, Kathy Burke as Beryl, and Benjamin Clementine as Ife. Further rounding off the cast are Mica Ricketts as Jess, CJ Beckford as Marcus, Alex Jennings as Victor Smythe, Joshua McGuire as Clive, Hayley Squires as Tilda, and Sally Messham as Agnes.

Blitz will make its North American premiere on October 10 at New York Film Festival followed by a theatrical release in select theatres on November 1 and will hit Apple TV+ on November 22. You can check out the new image above and get more details about the film with our guide here.